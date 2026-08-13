In 2026 when choosing between the Mahindra Scorpio N [2022-2026] and Mahindra XUV300 Turbo Sport, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mahindra Scorpio N [2022-2026] Price starts at Rs. 13.49 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Z2 Petrol MT 7 STR (E), Mahindra XUV300 Turbo Sport Price starts at Rs. 9.31 Lakhs (last recorded price) for W4. Scorpio N [2022-2026]: 1997 cc engine, 12.12 to 15.94 kmpl mileage. XUV300 Turbo Sport: 1197 cc engine, 18.2 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Scorpio N [2022-2026] vs XUV300 Turbo Sport Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Scorpio n [2022-2026]
|Xuv300 turbo sport
|Brand
|Mahindra
|Mahindra
|Price
|₹ 13.49 Lakhs
|₹ 9.31 Lakhs
|Mileage
|12.12 to 15.94 kmpl
|18.2 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1997 cc
|1197 cc
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Manual
|Cylinders
|4
|3