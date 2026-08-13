Scorpio N [2022-2026] vs XUV300 Turbo Sport Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Scorpio n [2022-2026] Xuv300 turbo sport Brand Mahindra Mahindra Price ₹ 13.49 Lakhs ₹ 9.31 Lakhs Mileage 12.12 to 15.94 kmpl 18.2 kmpl Engine Capacity 1997 cc 1197 cc Transmission Manual, Automatic Manual Cylinders 4 3

In 2026 when choosing between the Mahindra Scorpio N [2022-2026] and Mahindra XUV300 Turbo Sport, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mahindra Scorpio N [2022-2026] Price starts at Rs. 13.49 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Z2 Petrol MT 7 STR (E), Mahindra XUV300 Turbo Sport Price starts at Rs. 9.31 Lakhs (last recorded price) for W4. Scorpio N [2022-2026]: 1997 cc engine, 12.12 to 15.94 kmpl mileage. XUV300 Turbo Sport: 1197 cc engine, 18.2 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.