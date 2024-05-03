Scorpio N [2022-2026] vs XUV300 Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Scorpio n [2022-2026] Xuv300 Brand Mahindra Mahindra Price ₹ 13.49 Lakhs ₹ 7.99 Lakhs Mileage 12.12 to 15.94 kmpl 17.0 to 20.0 kmpl Engine Capacity 1997 cc 1197 cc Transmission Manual, Automatic Manual, Automatic Cylinders 4 3

In 2026 when choosing between the Mahindra Scorpio N [2022-2026] and Mahindra XUV300, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mahindra Scorpio N [2022-2026] Price starts at Rs. 13.49 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Z2 Petrol MT 7 STR (E), Mahindra XUV300 Price starts at Rs. 7.99 Lakhs (last recorded price) for W2 1.2 Petrol. Scorpio N [2022-2026]: 1997 cc engine, 12.12 to 15.94 kmpl mileage. XUV300: 1197 cc engine, 17.0 to 20.0 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.