|Engine
|2184 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
|1197 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
|Engine Type
|2.2 L mHawk
|VVT
|Fuel Type
|Diesel
|-
|Max Power (bhp@rpm)
|130 bhp @ 3750 rpm
|82 bhp @ 6000 rpm
|Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
|300 Nm @ 1600 rpm
|113 Nm @ 4200 rpm
|Mileage (ARAI)
|15 kmpl
|21.01
|Driving Range
|900 Km
|-
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|FWD
|Transmission
|Manual - 6 Gears
|Manual - 5 Gears
|Emission Standard
|BS 6
|BS 6
|Turbocharger/Supercharger
|Turbocharged
|No
|Others
|Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop
|-
|Air Conditioner
|Yes (Manual)
|Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
|Front AC
|Common Fan Speed Control
|Common Fan Speed Control
|Rear AC
|Blower, Vents Behind Front Armrest
|-
|Third Row AC
|-
|-
|Heater
|Yes
|Yes
|Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
|Co-Driver Only
|Co-Driver Only
|Cabin-Boot Access
|Yes
|Yes
|Anti-glare Mirrors
|Manual - Internal Only
|Electronic - Internal Only
|Parking Assist
|No
|No
|Parking Sensors
|Rear
|Rear
|Cruise Control
|No
|No
|Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
|Yes
|Yes
|Keyless Start/ Button Start
|No
|Yes
|Steering Adjustment
|Tilt
|Tilt & Telescopic
|12V Power Outlets
|1
|2
|On-Road Price
|₹14,39,064
|₹8,45,028
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹11,99,000
|₹7,49,000
|RTO
|₹1,61,875
|₹53,940
|Insurance
|₹77,689
|₹41,588
|Accessories Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|FastTag Charges
|₹500
|₹500
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹30,931
|₹18,162