Mahindra Scorpio Classic vs Tata Tiago

In 2024 when choosing between the Mahindra Scorpio Classic and Tata Tiago, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. ...Read More

Scorpio Classic
Mahindra Scorpio Classic
S
₹11.99 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Tiago
Tata Tiago
XE
₹5.60 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine
2184 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1199 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 2 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Engine Type
2.2 L mHawkRevotron 1.2 L
Fuel Type
DieselPetrol
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
130 bhp @ 3750 rpm85 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
300 Nm @ 1600 rpm113 Nm @ 3300 rpm
Mileage (ARAI)
15 kmpl19.8
Driving Range
900 Km693
Drivetrain
RWDFWD
Transmission
Manual - 6 GearsManual - 5 Gears
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Turbocharger/Supercharger
TurbochargedNo
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop-
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)Yes (Manual)
Front AC
Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Blower, Vents Behind Front Armrest-
Third Row AC
--
Heater
YesYes
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver OnlyNo
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyNo
Parking Assist
NoNo
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Cruise Control
NoNo
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoNo
Steering Adjustment
TiltTilt
12V Power Outlets
11
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
14,39,0646,26,425
Ex-Showroom Price
11,99,0005,59,900
RTO
1,61,87531,396
Insurance
77,68934,629
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
30,93113,464

