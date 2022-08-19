HT Auto
Scorpio Classic
Mahindra Scorpio Classic
S
₹11.99 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Nexon [-] [2020-2023]
Tata Nexon [-] [2020-2023]
XE
₹7.00 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine
2184 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1199 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 2 Valves/Cylinder, SOHC
Engine Type
2.2 L mHawk1.2L Turbocharged Revotron
Fuel Type
Diesel-
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
130 bhp @ 3750 rpm118 bhp @ 5500 rpm
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
300 Nm @ 1600 rpm170 Nm @ 1750 rpm
Mileage (ARAI)
15 kmpl17.4
Driving Range
900 Km765.6
Drivetrain
RWDFWD
Transmission
Manual - 6 GearsManual - 6 Gears, Sport Mode
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Turbocharger/Supercharger
TurbochargedTurbocharged
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop-
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)Yes (Manual)
Front AC
Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Blower, Vents Behind Front Armrest-
Third Row AC
--
Heater
YesYes
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver OnlyCo-Driver Only
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyManual - Internal Only
Parking Assist
NoNo
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Cruise Control
NoNo
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoNo
Steering Adjustment
TiltTilt
12V Power Outlets
11
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
14,39,0648,19,151
Ex-Showroom Price
11,99,0007,28,900
RTO
1,61,87557,973
Insurance
77,68931,778
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
30,93117,606

