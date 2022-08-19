Saved Articles

Mahindra Scorpio Classic vs Tata Harrier [2019-2023]

In 2023 when choosing between the Mahindra Scorpio Classic and Tata Harrier [2019-2023], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. ...Read More

Scorpio Classic
Mahindra Scorpio Classic
₹11.99 Lakhs*
Harrier [2019-2023]
Tata Harrier [2019-2023]
XE
₹13.84 Lakhs*
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine
2184 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1956 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Engine Type
2.2 L mHawk2.0 L Kryotec
Fuel Type
Diesel-
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
130 bhp @ 3750 rpm168 bhp @ 3750 rpm
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
300 Nm @ 1600 rpm350 Nm @ 1750 rpm
Mileage (ARAI)
15 kmpl16.35
Driving Range
900 Km817.5
Drivetrain
RWDFWD
Transmission
Manual - 6 GearsManual - 6 Gears
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Turbocharger/Supercharger
TurbochargedTurbocharged
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop-
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)Yes (Manual)
Front AC
Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Blower, Vents Behind Front ArmrestVents on Pillars
Third Row AC
--
Heater
YesYes
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver OnlyNo
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyManual - Internal Only
Parking Assist
NoNo
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Cruise Control
NoNo
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoNo
Steering Adjustment
TiltTilt & Telescopic
12V Power Outlets
11
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
14,39,06416,95,677
Ex-Showroom Price
11,99,00014,39,900
RTO
1,61,8751,86,937
Insurance
77,68968,340
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
30,93136,446

