Mahindra Scorpio Classic vs Renault Triber

In 2023 when choosing between the Mahindra Scorpio Classic and Renault Triber, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. ...Read More

Scorpio Classic
Mahindra Scorpio Classic
S
₹11.99 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Triber
Renault Triber
RXL EASY-R AMT
₹6.29 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine
2184 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC999 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Engine Type
2.2 L mHawk1.0 Litre Energy Engine
Fuel Type
Diesel-
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
130 bhp @ 3750 rpm71 bhp @ 6250 rpm
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
300 Nm @ 1600 rpm96 Nm @ 3500 rpm
Mileage (ARAI)
15 kmpl18.29
Driving Range
900 Km731.6
Drivetrain
RWDFWD
Transmission
Manual - 6 GearsAMT - 5 Gears, Manual Override
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged-
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop-
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)Yes (Manual)
Front AC
Common Fan Speed ControlCommon Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Blower, Vents Behind Front ArmrestVents on Pillars, Common Fan Speed Control
Third Row AC
--
Heater
YesYes
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver OnlyNo
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes-
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyNo
Parking Assist
NoNo
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Cruise Control
No-
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesNo
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoNo
Steering Adjustment
TiltTilt
12V Power Outlets
11
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
14,39,0647,42,839
Ex-Showroom Price
11,99,0006,63,200
RTO
1,61,87537,346
Insurance
77,68933,444
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500600
Other Charges
00
EMI
30,93115,789

    Latest News

    Mahindra Scorpio-N failed miserably at the crash tests conducted by Australasian NCAP returning with zero stars despite offering six airbags besides other safety features. Few months ago, the same car was awarded five-star rating by Global NCAP.
    Why Scorpio-N flunked ANCAP crash tests despite getting 5-star at Global NCAP? Mahindra reacts to new safety rating
    15 Dec 2023
    Mahindra Scorpio N has secured 0 stars because it is not equipped with ADAS features.
    Mahindra Scorpio N receives 0 stars in ANCAP crash test. Here's why
    14 Dec 2023
    The Renault Kiger gets the maximum benefits of up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>65,000, while the Kwid and Triber get benefits worth <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>50,000
    Renault Kwid, Triber & Kiger get year-end discounts up to 65,000. Check out
    10 Dec 2023
    Image of Royal Enfield Classic 350 used for representational purpose only.
    Is Royal Enfield working on a new 350 cc motorcycle? New trademark suggests so
    22 Dec 2023
    Latest Videos

    Mahindra Scorpio Classic retains the quintessential traits of the SUV in its new avatar, and is quite different from what its more modern version Scorpio-N has to offer. Mahindra hopes that Scorpio Classic will continue to be one of their best-selling models.
    Mahindra Scorpio Classic: First Drive Review
    3 Sept 2022
    Danny Haberer (left) is seen with his Mahindra Scorpio SUV-turned-motorhome camping at the Rayta Hills near Udaipur, Rajasthan on September 13.
    Watch: Dutch man turns Mahindra Scorpio into motorhome for India road trip
    15 Sept 2022
    Mahindra and Mahindra has launched the 2022 Scorpio-N SUV at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>11.99 lakh (ex-showroom).
    2022 Mahindra Scorpio-N: First Drive Review
    6 Sept 2022
    Mahindra Scorpio-N SUV, which was launched earlier this year in India, has secured five-star rating at the Global NCAP crash test this week.
    Watch: Mahindra Scorpio-N scores perfect five at Global NCAP crash test
    13 Dec 2022
    View all
     