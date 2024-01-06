Saved Articles

Mahindra Scorpio Classic vs Nissan Magnite

In 2024 when choosing between the Mahindra Scorpio Classic and Nissan Magnite, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. ...Read More

Scorpio Classic
Mahindra Scorpio Classic
S
₹11.99 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Magnite
Nissan Magnite
XE
₹6.00 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine
2184 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC999 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Engine Type
2.2 L mHawk1.0L B4D
Fuel Type
DieselPetrol
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
130 bhp @ 3750 rpm71 bhp @ 6250 rpm
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
300 Nm @ 1600 rpm96 Nm @ 3500 rpm
Mileage (ARAI)
15 kmpl18.75
Driving Range
900 Km750
Drivetrain
RWDFWD
Transmission
Manual - 6 GearsManual - 5 Gears
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Turbocharger/Supercharger
TurbochargedNo
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop-
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)Yes (Manual)
Front AC
Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Blower, Vents Behind Front Armrest-
Third Row AC
--
Heater
YesYes
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver OnlyCo-Driver Only
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyManual - Internal Only
Parking Assist
NoNo
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Cruise Control
NoNo
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoNo
Steering Adjustment
TiltTilt
12V Power Outlets
11
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
14,39,0646,70,053
Ex-Showroom Price
11,99,0005,99,900
RTO
1,61,87535,426
Insurance
77,68934,227
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
30,93114,402

