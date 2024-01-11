In 2024 when choosing among the Mahindra Scorpio Classic and MG Comet EV, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and
Mahindra Scorpio Classic Price starts at Rs 11.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for S and MG Comet EV Price starts at Rs 7.98 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Pace.
Scorpio Classic: 2184 cc engine, 15 kmpl mileage.
Comet EV gets a battery pack of up to 17.3 kWh.
Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
