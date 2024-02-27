In 2024 when choosing between the Mahindra Scorpio Classic and Maruti Suzuki Ignis, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. In 2024 when choosing between the Mahindra Scorpio Classic and Maruti Suzuki Ignis, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mahindra Scorpio Classic Price starts at Rs. 13.59 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for S MT 7STR, Maruti Suzuki Ignis Price starts at Rs. 5.84 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Sigma 1.2 MT. Scorpio Classic: 2184 cc engine, 15.0 kmpl mileage. Ignis: 1197 cc engine, 20.8 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance. Scorpio Classic vs Ignis Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS Scorpio classic Ignis Brand Mahindra Maruti Suzuki Price ₹ 13.59 Lakhs ₹ 5.84 Lakhs Mileage 15.0 kmpl 20.8 kmpl Engine Capacity 2184 cc 1197 cc Transmission Manual Manual, Automatic Cylinders 4 4