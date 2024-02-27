Saved Articles

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

HT Auto
HomeCompare CarsScorpio Classic vs Ignis

Mahindra Scorpio Classic vs Maruti Suzuki Ignis

In 2024 when choosing between the Mahindra Scorpio Classic and Maruti Suzuki Ignis, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours.

Scorpio Classic vs Ignis Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Scorpio classic Ignis
BrandMahindraMaruti Suzuki
Price₹ 13.59 Lakhs₹ 5.84 Lakhs
Mileage15.0 kmpl20.8 kmpl
Engine Capacity2184 cc1197 cc
TransmissionManual Manual, Automatic
Cylinders44
...Read More

Filters
Scorpio Classic
Mahindra Scorpio Classic
S MT 7STR
₹13.59 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Ignis
Maruti Suzuki Ignis
Sigma 1.2 MT
₹5.84 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Car
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
2.2 L mHawk1.2L VVT
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop-
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
14.01 seconds-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
300 Nm @ 1600-2800 rpm113 Nm @ 4200 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 6 GearsManual - 5 Gears
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
130 bhp @ 3750 rpm82 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Drivetrain
RWDFWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
TurbochargedNo
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS 6
Engine
2184 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1197 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
DieselPetrol
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Steering Adjustment
TiltTilt
Cruise Control
NoNo
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver OnlyNo
Parking Assist
NoNo
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoNo
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)Yes (Manual)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyNo
12V Power Outlets
1Yes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Blower, Vents Behind Front Armrest-
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
16,24,7696,42,026
Ex-Showroom Price
13,58,6005,84,000
RTO
1,81,82528,190
Insurance
83,84429,336
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
34,92213,799
Expert Rating
Pros and Cons

Pros

Solid road presenceHigh drive positionPowerful diesel motor

Cons

Fit and finish issues in cabinComparatively bare feature list

Trending cars

  • Hyundai Creta

    • Hyundai Creta

    ₹11 - 20.15 Lakhs
  • Mahindra Thar

    • Mahindra Thar

    ₹11.25 - 17.6 Lakhs
  • Tata Punch

    • Tata Punch

    ₹6 - 10.1 Lakhs
  • Tata Nexon

    • Tata Nexon

    ₹8.1 - 15.5 Lakhs
  • Maruti Suzuki Swift

    • Maruti Suzuki Swift

    ₹5.99 - 9.03 Lakhs
    View allPopular Cars

    Latest News

    Mahindra's newly launched Scorpio N Z8 closely competes with Tata Safari's Pure (O) trim.
    Tata Safari Pure (O) vs Mahindra Scorpio N Z8 Select: Which offers what features
    27 Feb 2024
    The latest launch from Royal Enfield is the Shotgun 650.
    Classic 350, Bullet 350 & 650 Twins help Royal Enfield report 6% growth in Feb
    1 Mar 2024
    The Scorpio SUV is currently the best-selling model from Mahindra and Mahindra. Available in Scorpio-N and Scorpio Classic avatar, the SUV clocks more than 10,000 sales every month on an average.
    Scorpio-N and other SUVs power Mahindra sales in February grow by 40%
    1 Mar 2024
    The new Mahindra Scorpio-N Z8 Select variant is about <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.65 lakh cheaper than the Z8 petrol-MT and <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.11 lakh cheaper than the Z8 diesel-MT
    Mahindra Scorpio-N gains new Z8 Select variant, priced from 16.99 lakh
    22 Feb 2024
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    Mahindra Scorpio Classic retains the quintessential traits of the SUV in its new avatar, and is quite different from what its more modern version Scorpio-N has to offer. Mahindra hopes that Scorpio Classic will continue to be one of their best-selling models.
    Mahindra Scorpio Classic: First Drive Review
    3 Sept 2022
    Danny Haberer (left) is seen with his Mahindra Scorpio SUV-turned-motorhome camping at the Rayta Hills near Udaipur, Rajasthan on September 13.
    Watch: Dutch man turns Mahindra Scorpio into motorhome for India road trip
    15 Sept 2022
    Mahindra and Mahindra has launched the 2022 Scorpio-N SUV at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>11.99 lakh (ex-showroom).
    2022 Mahindra Scorpio-N: First Drive Review
    6 Sept 2022
    Mahindra Scorpio-N SUV, which was launched earlier this year in India, has secured five-star rating at the Global NCAP crash test this week.
    Watch: Mahindra Scorpio-N scores perfect five at Global NCAP crash test
    13 Dec 2022
    View all
     