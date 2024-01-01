Saved Articles

Mahindra Scorpio Classic vs Maruti Suzuki Fronx

In 2024 when choosing between the Mahindra Scorpio Classic and Maruti Suzuki Fronx, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. ...Read More

Mahindra Scorpio Classic
₹11.99 Lakhs*
Maruti Suzuki Fronx
Sigma 1.2L MT
₹7.46 Lakhs*
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine
2184 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1197 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Engine Type
2.2 L mHawk1.2L Dual Jet, Dual VVT
Fuel Type
DieselPetrol
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
130 bhp @ 3750 rpm89 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
300 Nm @ 1600 rpm113 Nm
Mileage (ARAI)
15 kmpl21.79 kmpl
Driving Range
900 Km806 Km
Drivetrain
RWDFWD
Transmission
Manual - 6 GearsManual - 5 Gears
Emission Standard
BS 6BS6 Phase 2
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged-
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/StopIdle Start/Stop
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
Front AC
Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Blower, Vents Behind Front Armrest-
Third Row AC
--
Heater
YesYes
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver Only-
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes-
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyManual - Internal Only
Parking Assist
NoNo
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Cruise Control
NoNo
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes-
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoNo
Steering Adjustment
TiltTilt
12V Power Outlets
1-
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
14,39,0648,49,751
Ex-Showroom Price
11,99,0007,46,500
RTO
1,61,87561,255
Insurance
77,68941,496
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
30,93118,264

Maruti Suzuki Fronx 998.0 cc to 1197.0 cc | Petrol|CNG | Manual,Automatic 7.46 - 13.13 Lakhs
Maruti Suzuki Baleno | Petrol|CNG | Manual,Automatic 6.61 - 9.88 Lakhs
Fronx vs Baleno
Maruti Suzuki Brezza | Petrol|CNG | Manual,Automatic 8.29 - 14.14 Lakhs
Maruti Suzuki Fronx 998.0 cc to 1197.0 cc | Petrol|CNG | Manual,Automatic 7.46 - 13.13 Lakhs
Brezza vs Fronx

    Latest News

    Maruti Suzuki Fronx was the biggest launch from the company in India in 2023. Powered also by a turbo petrol motor, its styling has made it a hit in the market.
    Maruti Suzuki sells over 20 lakh units in 2023, a personal best
    1 Jan 2024
    Royal Enfield Classic 650 is expected to be the most affordable 650 cc motorcycle in the lineup. (Photo courtesy: Instagram/Motopilot_e)
    Royal Enfield Classic 650 spotted ahead of launch. Check details
    6 Jan 2024
    Maruti Suzuki's new-found dominance in the SUV market has been buoyed by vehicles such as Fronx, Grand Vitara, Brezza and Jimny.
    SUV sales, led by Maruti, soar in December. Small car sales continue to slide
    2 Jan 2024
    Mahindra's SUVs witnessed 24 per cent sales growth in December 2023.
    XUV300, Thar SUVs propel Mahindra to post 24% sales growth in December
    1 Jan 2024
    Latest Videos

    Most Affordable Maruti Suzuki Hatchbacks Cars | All Things Auto
    Most Affordable Maruti Suzuki Hatchbacks Cars | All Things Auto
    18 May 2023
    Maruti Suzuki Fronx will be offered through the Nexa retail chain of Maruti Suzuki.
    Maruti Suzuki Fronx SUV: First Drive Review
    28 Apr 2023
    Mahindra Scorpio-N SUV, which was launched earlier this year in India, has secured five-star rating at the Global NCAP crash test this week.
    Watch: Mahindra Scorpio-N scores perfect five at Global NCAP crash test
    13 Dec 2022
    Jimny and Fronx are the two of Maruti Suzuki's biggest showstoppers at the Auto Expo 2023.
    Auto Expo 2023: Jimny, Fronx, eVX and other cars to check at Maruti pavilion
    13 Jan 2023
