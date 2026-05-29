In 2026 when choosing between the Mahindra Scorpio and Volkswagen Virtus, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mahindra Scorpio Price starts at Rs. 13 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for S MT 7STR, Volkswagen Virtus Price starts at Rs. 10.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Comfortline 1.0 TSI MT. Scorpio: 2184 cc engine, 14.44 kmpl mileage. Virtus: 999 cc engine, 18.45 to 20.66 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Scorpio vs Virtus Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Scorpio
|Virtus
|Brand
|Mahindra
|Volkswagen
|Price
|₹ 13 Lakhs
|₹ 10.5 Lakhs
|Mileage
|14.44 kmpl
|18.45 to 20.66 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|2184 cc
|999 cc
|Transmission
|Manual
|Manual, Automatic
|Cylinders
|4
|3