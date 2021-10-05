In 2026 when choosing between the Mahindra Scorpio and Volkswagen Vento, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mahindra Scorpio Price starts at Rs. 13 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for S MT 7STR, Volkswagen Vento Price starts at Rs. 10 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Comfortline 1.0L TSI. Scorpio: 2184 cc engine, 14.44 kmpl mileage. Vento: 999 cc engine, 16.3 to 17.6 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Scorpio vs Vento Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Scorpio
|Vento
|Brand
|Mahindra
|Volkswagen
|Price
|₹ 13 Lakhs
|₹ 10 Lakhs
|Mileage
|14.44 kmpl
|16.3 to 17.6 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|2184 cc
|999 cc
|Transmission
|Manual
|Manual, Automatic
|Cylinders
|4
|3