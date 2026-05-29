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Mahindra Scorpio vs Volkswagen Taigun

In 2026 when choosing between the Mahindra Scorpio and Volkswagen Taigun, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mahindra Scorpio Price starts at Rs. 13 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for S MT 7STR, Volkswagen Taigun Price starts at Rs. 11 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Comfortline 1.0L TSI MT 6-Speed Manual. Scorpio: 2184 cc engine, 14.44 kmpl mileage. Taigun: 999 cc engine, 18.85 to 19.98 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Scorpio vs Taigun Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Scorpio Taigun
BrandMahindraVolkswagen
Price₹ 13 Lakhs₹ 11 Lakhs
Mileage14.44 kmpl18.85 to 19.98 kmpl
Engine Capacity2184 cc999 cc
TransmissionManual Manual, Automatic
Cylinders4-

Filters
Scorpio
Mahindra Scorpio
S MT 7STR
₹13 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Taigun
Volkswagen Taigun
Comfortline 1.0L TSI MT 6-Speed Manual
₹11 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Specification
Engine Type
2.2 L mHawk1.0L TSI
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
300 Nm @ 1600-2800 rpm178Nm@1850-4000rpm
Transmission
Manual - 6 GearsManual
Mileage (ARAI)
14.44 kmpl-
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
130 bhp @ 3750 rpm114bhp@5000-5500rpm
Drivetrain
RWDFWD
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS VI 2.0
Engine
2184 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC, Liquid Cooled999 cc
Fuel Type
DieselPetrol
Minimum Turning Radius
5.4 metres5.05 m
Rear Brake Type
DrumDrum
Spare Wheel
Steel-
Front Tyres
235 / 65 R17205/60 R16
Wheels
Steel Rims-
Steering Type
Power assisted (Hydraulic)Electric
Front Brake Type
DiscDisc
Rear Suspension
Mulit-link Coil Spring Suspension with Anti-Roll BarRear twist beam
Front Suspension
Double Wish-bone Type, Independent Front Coil SpringMacPherson Strut suspension
Rear Tyres
235 / 65 R17205/60 R16
No of Seating Rows
3 Rows-
Seating Capacity
7 Person5
Doors
5 Doors5
Fuel Tank Capacity
60 litres50 Litres
Length
4456 mm1760 mm
Wheelbase
2680 mm2651 mm
Height
1995 mm1612 mm
Width
1820 mm4221 mm
Features
Steering Adjustment
TiltManual Tilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Heater
YesYes
Cruise Control
No-
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with Guidance-
Keyless Start/ Button Start
No-
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-DriverYes
Air Conditioner
ManualAir Conditioner (•Automatic Climate Control • Single Zone Front-row AC zone • Common Fan Speed Control Front AC fan speed control• Blower Rear AC zone• Rear AC vents )
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal Only-
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Fan speed control-
Rear AC
Blower with Vents Behind Front Armrest-
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips2 Trips Electronic
Tachometer
Analogue-
Shift Indicator
NoGear
Gear Indicator
YesYes
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - DigitalDigital
Average Speed
NoYes
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
NoYes
Central Locking
With KeyRemote
Rub - Strips
No-
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
No-
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes-
Body-Coloured Bumpers
NoYes
Body Kit
Cladding - Black/Grey-
Sunroof / Moonroof
No-
Power Windows
Front & Rear-
Adjustable ORVM
Externally Adjustable-
Rain-sensing Wipers
No-
Exterior Door Handles
Black-
Interior Door Handles
Painted-
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Black-
Scuff Plates
No-
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Rear Defogger
NoYes
Boot-lid Opener
InternalYes
Side Window Blinds
No-
Driver Armrest Storage
NoYes
Sunglass Holder
No-
Third Row Cup Holders
No-
Cooled Glove Box
No-
Cornering Headlights
NoStatic
Cabin Lamps
Front and Rear-
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
No-
Rear Reading Lamp
Yes-
Ambient Interior Lighting
NoYes
Automatic Head Lamps
NoYes
Headlights
HalogenLED
Tail Lights
LEDLED
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Daytime Running Lights
NoLED
Fog Lights
NoHalogen
Follow me home headlamps
No-
Puddle Lamps
No-
Warranty (Years)
2-
Warranty (Kilometres)
75000 km-
AM/FM Radio
No-
Steering mounted controls
NoYes
Wireless Charger
No-
Smart Connectivity
No-
iPod Compatibility
No-
Bluetooth Compatibility
NoPhone Calls & Audio Streaming), AUX Compatibility
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
NoYes
GPS Navigation System
NoYes
Touch Screen Size
No-
USB Compatibility
No-
Voice Command
NoYes
Remote AC On/Off Via app
No-
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
No-
Check Vehicle Status Via App
No-
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
No-
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
No-
Geo-Fence
No-
Emergency Call
No-
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Differential Lock
No-
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
NoYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
NoYes
Hill Hold Control
No-
Hill Descent Control
No-
Four-Wheel-Drive
No-
Ride Height Adjustment
No-
Brake Assist (BA)
No-
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
NoYes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
No-
Blind Spot Detection
No-
Airbags
2 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger)6 Airbags (•Driver •Front Passenger •2 Curtain •Driver Side •Front Passenger Side)
High-beam Assist
No-
ADAS
No-
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
NoYes
Child Seat Anchor Points
NoYes
Puncture Repair Kit
No-
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
NCAP Rating
Not Tested-
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down)-
Split Third Row Seat
No-
Seat Upholstery
VinylFabric
Driver Armrest
NoYes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
No-
3rd Row Seats Type
Jump Seats-
Rear Armrest
No-
Driver Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)8 way manually adjustable ( • Seat: Forward / Back (Manual) •Backrest Tilt: Forward / Back (Manual) •Headrest: Up / Down (Manual) •Seat Height: Up / Down (Manual) )
Split Rear Seat
No-
Ventilated Seats
No-
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
No-
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench-
Folding Rear Seat
Flat-
Ventilated Seat Type
No-
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear
Front Seatback Pockets
YesYes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)6 way manually adjustable ( • Seat: Forward / Back (Manual) • Backrest Tilt: Forward / Back (Manual) • Headrest: Up / Down (Manual) )
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
15,75,52912,60,490
Ex-Showroom Price
12,99,70010,99,900
RTO
1,93,7571,20,620
Insurance
81,57239,470
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
33,86427,092
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Handsome European StylingPowerful EnginesWell-Balanced Ride Quality

Cons

No ADAS FunctionalityNo 360-Degree CameraComparatively Smaller Boot

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