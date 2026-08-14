In 2026 when choosing between the Mahindra Scorpio and Volkswagen Polo, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mahindra Scorpio Price starts at Rs. 13 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for S MT 7STR, Volkswagen Polo Price starts at Rs. 5.83 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Trendline 1.0L MPI. Scorpio: 2184 cc engine, 14.44 kmpl mileage. Polo: 999 cc engine, 16.4 to 18.2 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Scorpio vs Polo Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Scorpio
|Polo
|Brand
|Mahindra
|Volkswagen
|Price
|₹ 13 Lakhs
|₹ 5.83 Lakhs
|Mileage
|14.44 kmpl
|16.4 to 18.2 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|2184 cc
|999 cc
|Transmission
|Manual
|Manual, Automatic
|Cylinders
|4
|3