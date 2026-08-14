In 2026 when choosing between the Mahindra Scorpio and Toyota Yaris, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mahindra Scorpio Price starts at Rs. 13 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for S MT 7STR, Toyota Yaris Price starts at Rs. 9.16 Lakhs (last recorded price) for J MT OPT. Scorpio: 2184 cc engine, 14.44 kmpl mileage. Yaris: 1496 cc engine, 17.1 to 17.8 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Scorpio vs Yaris Comparison