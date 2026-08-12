In 2026 when choosing among the Mahindra Scorpio and Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mahindra Scorpio Price starts at Rs. 13 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for S MT 7STR and Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder Price starts at Rs. 11.31 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for E NeoDrive. Scorpio: 2184 cc engine, 14.44 kmpl mileage. Urban Cruiser Hyryder: 1462 cc engine, 19.2 to 27.97 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Scorpio vs Urban Cruiser Hyryder Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Scorpio
|Urban cruiser hyryder
|Brand
|Mahindra
|Toyota
|Price
|₹ 13 Lakhs
|₹ 11.31 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|950 km/charge
|Mileage
|14.44 kmpl
|19.2 to 27.97 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|2184 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Manual, Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-