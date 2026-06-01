In 2026 when choosing between the Mahindra Scorpio and Toyota Urban Cruiser, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mahindra Scorpio Price starts at Rs. 13 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for S MT 7STR, Toyota Urban Cruiser Price starts at Rs. 8.5 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Mid Grade MT. Scorpio: 2184 cc engine, 14.44 kmpl mileage. Urban Cruiser: 1462 cc engine, 17 to 18.7 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Scorpio vs Urban Cruiser Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Scorpio
|Urban cruiser
|Brand
|Mahindra
|Toyota
|Price
|₹ 13 Lakhs
|₹ 8.5 Lakhs
|Mileage
|14.44 kmpl
|17 to 18.7 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|2184 cc
|1462 cc
|Transmission
|Manual
|Manual, Automatic
|Cylinders
|4
|4