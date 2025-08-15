In 2026 when choosing between the Mahindra Scorpio and Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mahindra Scorpio Price starts at Rs. 13 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for S MT 7STR, Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor Price starts at Rs. 7.76 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for E 1.2 Petrol MT. Scorpio: 2184 cc engine, 14.44 kmpl mileage. Urban Cruiser Taisor: 998 cc engine, 20.01 to 28.51 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Scorpio vs Urban Cruiser Taisor Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Scorpio
|Urban cruiser taisor
|Brand
|Mahindra
|Toyota
|Price
|₹ 13 Lakhs
|₹ 7.76 Lakhs
|Mileage
|14.44 kmpl
|20.01 to 28.51 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|2184 cc
|998 cc
|Transmission
|Manual
|Manual, Automatic
|Cylinders
|4
|4