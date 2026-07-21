In 2026 when choosing among the Mahindra Scorpio and Toyota Innova Hycross, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mahindra Scorpio Price starts at Rs. 13 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for S MT 7STR and Toyota Innova Hycross Price starts at Rs. 18.86 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for GX 7 STR. Scorpio: 2184 cc engine, 14.44 kmpl mileage. Innova Hycross: 1987 cc engine, 16.13 to 23.24 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Scorpio vs Innova Hycross Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Scorpio
|Innova hycross
|Brand
|Mahindra
|Toyota
|Price
|₹ 13 Lakhs
|₹ 18.86 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|839 km/charge
|Mileage
|14.44 kmpl
|16.13 to 23.24 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|2184 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-