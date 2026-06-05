In 2026 when choosing between the Mahindra Scorpio and Toyota Innova Crysta, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mahindra Scorpio Price starts at Rs. 13 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for S MT 7STR, Toyota Innova Crysta Price starts at Rs. 19.72 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for GX Diesel Manual 7 STR. Scorpio: 2184 cc engine, 14.44 kmpl mileage. Innova Crysta: 2393 cc engine, 9 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Scorpio vs Innova Crysta Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Scorpio
|Innova crysta
|Brand
|Mahindra
|Toyota
|Price
|₹ 13 Lakhs
|₹ 19.72 Lakhs
|Mileage
|14.44 kmpl
|9 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|2184 cc
|2393 cc
|Transmission
|Manual
|Manual
|Cylinders
|4
|4