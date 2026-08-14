In 2026 when choosing between the Mahindra Scorpio and Toyota Glanza, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mahindra Scorpio Price starts at Rs. 13 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for S MT 7STR, Toyota Glanza Price starts at Rs. 6.39 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for E. Scorpio: 2184 cc engine, 14.44 kmpl mileage. Glanza: 1197 cc engine, 22.3 to 30.61 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Scorpio vs Glanza Comparison