In 2026 when choosing among the Mahindra Scorpio and Tata Tigor EV, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mahindra Scorpio Price starts at Rs. 13 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for S MT 7STR and Tata Tigor EV Price starts at Rs. 12.49 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for XE. Scorpio: 2184 cc engine, 14.44 kmpl mileage. Tigor EV gets a battery pack of up to 26 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Scorpio vs Tigor EV Comparison