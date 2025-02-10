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Mahindra Scorpio vs Tata Tigor

In 2026 when choosing between the Mahindra Scorpio and Tata Tigor, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mahindra Scorpio Price starts at Rs. 13 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for S MT 7STR, Tata Tigor Price starts at Rs. 5.55 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for XM. Scorpio: 2184 cc engine, 14.44 kmpl mileage. Tigor: 1199 cc engine, 19.2 to 26.4 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Scorpio vs Tigor Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Scorpio Tigor
BrandMahindraTata
Price₹ 13 Lakhs₹ 5.55 Lakhs
Mileage14.44 kmpl19.2 to 26.4 kmpl
Engine Capacity2184 cc1199 cc
TransmissionManual Manual, Automatic
Cylinders43

Filters
Scorpio
Mahindra Scorpio
S MT 7STR
₹13 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Tigor
Tata Tigor
XM
₹5.55 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Mahindra Scorpio Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Front Right Side
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Steering Wheel
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Specification
Engine Type
2.2 L mHawkRevotron 1.2 L
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
300 Nm @ 1600-2800 rpm113 Nm @ 3300 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 6 GearsManual - 5 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
14.44 kmpl20.3
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
130 bhp @ 3750 rpm84 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Drivetrain
RWDFWD
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS 6
Engine
2184 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC, Liquid Cooled1199 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 2 Valves/Cylinder, SOHC
Fuel Type
DieselPetrol
Minimum Turning Radius
5.4 metres5.1
Rear Brake Type
DrumDrum
Spare Wheel
SteelSteel
Front Tyres
235 / 65 R17175 / 65 R14
Wheels
Steel RimsSteel Rims
Steering Type
Power assisted (Hydraulic)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
DiscDisc
Rear Suspension
Mulit-link Coil Spring Suspension with Anti-Roll BarRear Twist beam with coil spring mounted on hydraulic shock absorbers.
Front Suspension
Double Wish-bone Type, Independent Front Coil SpringIndependent , Lower wishbone , McPherson ( dual path ) strut type
Rear Tyres
235 / 65 R17175 / 65 R14
No of Seating Rows
3 Rows2
Seating Capacity
7 Person5
Doors
5 Doors4
Fuel Tank Capacity
60 litres35
Length
4456 mm3993
Wheelbase
2680 mm2450
Height
1995 mm1532
Width
1820 mm1677
Features
Steering Adjustment
TiltTilt
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes-
Heater
YesYes
Cruise Control
NoNo
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with GuidanceVisual display
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoNo
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-DriverNo
Air Conditioner
ManualYes (Manual)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyManual - Internal Only
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Fan speed controlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Blower with Vents Behind Front Armrest-
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsElectronic 2 Trips
Tachometer
AnalogueDigital
Shift Indicator
NoYes
Gear Indicator
YesNo
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - DigitalDigital
Average Speed
NoYes
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
NoYes
Central Locking
With Key-
Rub - Strips
NoNo
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
NoNo
Roof Mounted Antenna
YesYes
Body-Coloured Bumpers
NoYes
Body Kit
Cladding - Black/Grey-
Sunroof / Moonroof
NoNo
Power Windows
Front & RearFront & Rear
Adjustable ORVM
Externally AdjustableInternally Adjustable
Rain-sensing Wipers
NoNo
Exterior Door Handles
BlackBlack
Interior Door Handles
PaintedPainted
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
BlackBlack
Scuff Plates
No-
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Rear Defogger
NoNo
Boot-lid Opener
InternalInternal with Key
Side Window Blinds
No-
Driver Armrest Storage
NoNo
Sunglass Holder
NoNo
Third Row Cup Holders
No-
Cooled Glove Box
NoNo
Cornering Headlights
NoNo
Cabin Lamps
Front and RearCentre
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
NoNo
Rear Reading Lamp
Yes-
Ambient Interior Lighting
NoNo
Automatic Head Lamps
NoNo
Headlights
HalogenHalogen
Tail Lights
LEDLED
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Daytime Running Lights
NoNo
Fog Lights
No-
Follow me home headlamps
NoNo
Puddle Lamps
No-
Warranty (Years)
22
Warranty (Kilometres)
75000 km75000
AM/FM Radio
NoYes
Steering mounted controls
NoNo
Wireless Charger
NoNo
Smart Connectivity
NoAndroid Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)
iPod Compatibility
NoYes
Bluetooth Compatibility
NoPhone & Audio Streaming
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
NoYes
GPS Navigation System
NoNo
Touch Screen Size
No-
USB Compatibility
NoYes
Voice Command
NoNo
Remote AC On/Off Via app
NoNo
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
NoNo
Check Vehicle Status Via App
NoNo
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
No-
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
NoNo
Geo-Fence
NoNo
Emergency Call
NoNo
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Differential Lock
No-
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
NoNo
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
NoNo
Hill Hold Control
NoNo
Hill Descent Control
NoNo
Four-Wheel-Drive
No-
Ride Height Adjustment
No-
Brake Assist (BA)
NoYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
NoYes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
NoNo
Blind Spot Detection
No-
Airbags
2 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger)2 Airbags (Driver, Passenger)
High-beam Assist
No-
ADAS
No-
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
No-
Child Seat Anchor Points
NoNo
Puncture Repair Kit
NoYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
NCAP Rating
Not Tested4 Star (Global NCAP)
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down)-
Split Third Row Seat
No-
Seat Upholstery
VinylFabric
Driver Armrest
NoNo
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
NoNo
3rd Row Seats Type
Jump Seats-
Rear Armrest
NoNo
Driver Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Split Rear Seat
NoNo
Ventilated Seats
No-
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
NoNo
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Folding Rear Seat
FlatNo
Ventilated Seat Type
No-
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear
Front Seatback Pockets
YesYes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
15,75,5296,12,137.6
Ex-Showroom Price
12,99,7005,54,990
RTO
1,93,75722,199.6
Insurance
81,57234,448
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
33,86413,157
Expert Rating
-

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Latest Car & Bike News

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Latest Videos

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2022 promises the best of both worlds for those who think petrol prices are too high and electric cars too expensive. (Photo: Sabyasachi Dasgupta/HT Auto)
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Mahindra Scorpio-N SUV, which was launched earlier this year in India, has secured five-star rating at the Global NCAP crash test this week.
Watch: Mahindra Scorpio-N scores perfect five at Global NCAP crash test
13 Dec 2022
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