Saved Articles

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

HT Auto
HomeCompare CarsScorpio vs Tiago

Mahindra Scorpio vs Tata Tiago

In 2024 when choosing between the Mahindra Scorpio and Tata Tiago, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. ...Read More

Filters
Scorpio
Mahindra Scorpio
S3 Plus
₹11.99 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Tiago
Tata Tiago
XE
₹5.60 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Car
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
2.2 L mHawkRevotron 1.2 L
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop-
Alternate Fuel
Not ApplicableNot Applicable
Driving Range
900693
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
280 Nm @ 1800 rpm113 Nm @ 3300 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsManual - 5 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
1519.8
Drivetrain
RWDFWD
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
119 bhp @ 4000 rpm85 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Turbocharger/Supercharger
TurbochargedNo
Fuel Type
Diesel-
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Engine
2179 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1199 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 2 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Steering Adjustment
TiltTilt
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Cruise Control
NoNo
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoNo
Parking Assist
NoNo
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver OnlyNo
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)Yes (Manual)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyNo
12V Power Outlets
11
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Blower, Vents Behind Front Armrest-
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
15,22,0486,26,425
Ex-Showroom Price
12,77,1695,59,900
RTO
1,64,47631,396
Insurance
63,03334,629
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
600500
Other Charges
00
EMI
32,35413,464

Popular Comparison with other cars

Hindustan Times
Tata Tiagonull | Petrol|CNG | Manual,Automatic5.6 - 8.2 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Tata Punchnull | Petrol | Manual,Automatic6 - 10.1 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Tiago vs Punch
Hindustan Times
Tata Altroz1199.0 cc to 1497.0 cc | Petrol|Diesel | Manual6.6 - 10.74 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Tata Tiagonull | Petrol|CNG | Manual,Automatic5.6 - 8.2 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Altroz vs Tiago

Trending cars

  • Mahindra Thar

    • Mahindra Thar

    ₹10.98 - 16.94 Lakhs
  • Tata Nexon

    • Tata Nexon

    ₹8.1 - 15.5 Lakhs
  • Maruti Suzuki Swift

    • Maruti Suzuki Swift

    ₹5.99 - 9.03 Lakhs
  • Tata Punch

    • Tata Punch

    ₹6 - 10.1 Lakhs
  • Toyota Innova Crysta

    • Toyota Innova Crysta

    ₹19.99 - 26.3 Lakhs
    View allPopular Cars

    Latest News

    Electric cars are inevitable and while there are a few worthy options in India, the penetration of battery-powered four-wheeled mobility options remains quite low.
    Tesla on top but is it time for Indian carmakers to accelerate EV ambitions?
    2 Jan 2024
    Mahindra Scorpio-N failed miserably at the crash tests conducted by Australasian NCAP returning with zero stars despite offering six airbags besides other safety features. Few months ago, the same car was awarded five-star rating by Global NCAP.
    Why Scorpio-N flunked ANCAP crash tests despite getting 5-star at Global NCAP? Mahindra reacts to new safety rating
    15 Dec 2023
    Maruti Suzuki's new-found dominance in the SUV market has been buoyed by vehicles such as Fronx, Grand Vitara, Brezza and Jimny.
    SUV sales, led by Maruti, soar in December. Small car sales continue to slide
    2 Jan 2024
    Mahindra's SUVs witnessed 24 per cent sales growth in December 2023.
    XUV300, Thar SUVs propel Mahindra to post 24% sales growth in December
    1 Jan 2024
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    The Tata Motors pavilion at the Auto Expo 2023 showcased from EVs to CNG vehicles as well as concept cars to give an idea of things to come from the Indian carmaker in near future.
    From electric cars to CNG vehicles: Tata Motors’ strategy for India explained
    17 Jan 2023
    Tata Motors aims to take EVs in India closer to mainstream with the Tiago EV targeting buyers who look for an affordable yet trusted brand.
    Tata Tiago EV: First drive review
    21 Dec 2022
    Mahindra Scorpio-N SUV, which was launched earlier this year in India, has secured five-star rating at the Global NCAP crash test this week.
    Watch: Mahindra Scorpio-N scores perfect five at Global NCAP crash test
    13 Dec 2022
    Citroen will launch the eC3, its first electric car in India, in February. It is based on the C3 hatchback the French carmaker had launched last year.
    Citroen eC3 review: Worthy challenger to Tata Tiago EV?
    21 Jan 2023
    View all
     