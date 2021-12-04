Mahindra Scorpio vs Tata Safari Car Comparison

XZA Plus Gold 6 STR XZA Plus Gold XZA Plus Adventure New XZA Plus 6S Adventure New XZA Plus New XZ Plus Gold 6 STR XZ Plus Gold XZA Plus 6S Adventure XZA Plus Adventure XZA Plus 6S New XZA Plus 6S XZA Plus XZA New XZ Plus Adventure New XZA XZ Plus 6S Adventure New XZ Plus New XZ Plus 6S Adventure XZ Plus Adventure XZ Plus 6 S New XZ Plus 6 STR XZ Plus XTA Plus XZ New XZ XT Plus New XT Plus XT New XT XMA XM XE

Tata Safari is essentially the three-row version of Harrier and is aimed at larger families. In terms of space, there is much to like inside this car which is powered by a 2.0-litre diesel engine. The feature list is also impressive but the lack of a petrol motor may put off many. The steering is also on the heavier side while boot space is negligible if all seats in all three rows are up.