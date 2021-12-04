Home > Compare Cars > Mahindra Scorpio Vs Tata Safari Storme

Mahindra Scorpio vs Tata Safari Car Comparison

Mahindra Scorpio (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Scorpio
₹ 17.15 Lakhs(Avg. ex showroom price)
Tata Safari (HT Auto photo)
Tata Safari
₹ 23.18 Lakhs (Avg. ex showroom price)
Specifications Features

Engine & Transmission

Engine Type
2.2 L mHawk
2.0 L Kryotec
-
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop
-
-
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable
Not Applicable
-
Driving Range
900
704
-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
319 Nm @ 1500 rpm
350 Nm @ 1750 rpm
-
Transmission
Manual - 6 Gears
Automatic (Torque Converter) - 6 Gears, Manual Override, Sport Mode
-
Mileage (ARAI)
15
14.08
-
Drivetrain
RWD
FWD
-
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
137 bhp @ 3750 rpm
168 bhp @ 3750 rpm
-
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged
Turbocharged
-
Fuel Type
Diesel
Diesel
-
Emission Standard
BS 6
BS 6
-
Engine
2179 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
1956 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
-

Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres

Dimensions & Weight

Capacity

Tata Safari
Expert Review

4 out of 5
Tata Safari is essentially the three-row version of Harrier and is aimed at larger families. In terms of space, there is much to like inside this car which is powered by a 2.0-litre diesel engine. The feature list is also impressive but the lack of a petrol motor may put off many. The steering is also on the heavier side while boot space is negligible if all seats in all three rows are up.

