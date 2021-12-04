Search
Mahindra Scorpio vs Tata Safari Car Comparison
S11
S9
S7
S5
S3 Plus
₹ 17.15 Lakhs
(Avg. ex showroom price)
XZA Plus Gold 6 STR
XZA Plus Gold
XZA Plus Adventure New
XZA Plus 6S Adventure New
XZA Plus New
XZ Plus Gold 6 STR
XZ Plus Gold
XZA Plus 6S Adventure
XZA Plus Adventure
XZA Plus 6S New
XZA Plus 6S
XZA Plus
XZA New
XZ Plus Adventure New
XZA
XZ Plus 6S Adventure New
XZ Plus New
XZ Plus 6S Adventure
XZ Plus Adventure
XZ Plus 6 S New
XZ Plus 6 STR
XZ Plus
XTA Plus
XZ New
XZ
XT Plus New
XT Plus
XT New
XT
XMA
XM
XE
₹ 23.18 Lakhs
(Avg. ex showroom price)
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
2.2 L mHawk
2.0 L Kryotec
-
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop
-
-
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable
Not Applicable
-
Driving Range
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
319 Nm @ 1500 rpm
350 Nm @ 1750 rpm
-
Transmission
Manual - 6 Gears
Automatic (Torque Converter) - 6 Gears, Manual Override, Sport Mode
-
Mileage (ARAI)
Drivetrain
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
137 bhp @ 3750 rpm
168 bhp @ 3750 rpm
-
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged
Turbocharged
-
Fuel Type
Emission Standard
Engine
2179 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
1956 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
-
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Minimum Turning Radius
Rear Brake Type
Spare Wheel
Front Tyres
235 / 65 R17
235 / 60 R18
-
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Alloy Wheels
-
Steering Type
Power assisted (Hydraulic)
Power assisted (Hydraulic)
-
Front Brake Type
Rear Suspension
Mulit-link Coil Spring Suspension with Anti-Roll Bar
Semi Independent Twist Blade with Panhard Rod and Coil Spring
-
Front Suspension
Double Wish-bone Type, Independent Front Coil Spring
Independent, Lower Wishbone, McPherson Strut with Coil Spring & Anti Roll Bar
-
Rear Tyres
235 / 65 R17
235 / 60 R18
-
Dimensions & Weight
Ground Clearance
Length
Wheelbase
Height
Width
Capacity
No of Seating Rows
Seating Capacity
Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
Comfort & Convenience
Steering Adjustment
Cabin-Boot Access
Cruise Control
Heater
Parking Sensors
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with Guidance
Reverse Camera with Guidance
-
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver Only
Co-Driver Only
-
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)
-
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal Only
Electronic - Internal Only
-
12V Power Outlets
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Front AC
Common Fan Speed Control
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
-
Rear AC
Blower, Vents Behind Front Armrest
Blower, Vents on Pillars
-
Instrumentation
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Tachometer
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips
Electronic 2 Trips
-
Shift Indicator
Instantaneous Consumption
Gear Indicator
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - Digital
Analogue - Digital
-
Average Speed
Average Fuel Consumption
Door Ajar Warning
Clock
Low Fuel Level Warning
Distance to Empty
Locks & Security
Engine immobilizer
Child Safety Lock
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Central Locking
Exterior
Rub - Strips
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Roof Mounted Antenna
Body Kit
Cladding - Body Coloured
Cladding - Black/Grey
-
Sunroof / Moonroof
Doors, Windows, Mirrors & Wipers
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable
Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
-
Power Windows
Front & Rear
Front & Rear
-
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Rear Defogger
One Touch -Down
Rain-sensing Wipers
Exterior Door Handles
Interior Door Handles
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Door Pockets
Front & Rear
Front & Rear
-
Boot-lid Opener
Internal
Electric Tailgate Release
-
Rear Wiper
One Touch - Up
Side Window Blinds
Storage
Driver Armrest Storage
Sunglass Holder
Cooled Glove Box
Cup Holders
Front Only
Front, Second & Third
-
Third Row Cup Holders
Manufacturer Warranty
Warranty (Years)
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
Warranty (Kilometres)
Lighting
Cornering Headlights
Headlights
Halogen Projector
Bi-Xenon Projector
-
Headlight Height Adjuster
Tail Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Cabin Lamps
Front and Rear
Front and Rear
-
Fog Lights
Halogen on front
Halogen
-
Follow me home headlamps
Puddle Lamps
Rear Reading Lamp
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Ambient Interior Lighting
Automatic Head Lamps
Entertainment, Information & Communication
CD Player
Steering mounted controls
Display Screen for Rear Passengers
Wireless Charger
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)
Android Auto (Wireless), Apple Car Play (Wireless)
-
iPod Compatibility
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio Streaming
Phone & Audio Streaming
-
Speakers
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
AM/FM Radio
Head Unit Size
Not Available
Not Available
-
DVD Playback
MP3 Playback
USB Compatibility
GPS Navigation System
Voice Command
Aux Compatibility
Display
Touch-screen Display
Touch-screen Display
-
Telematics
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
Remote AC On/Off Via app
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
Check Vehicle Status Via App
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
Geo-Fence
Find My Car
Alexa Compatibility
Emergency Call
Braking & Traction
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Hill Hold Control
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Hill Descent Control
Four-Wheel-Drive
Brake Assist (BA)
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Safety
Middle Rear Head Rest
Airbags
2 Airbags (Driver, Passenger)
6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
-
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
-
Child Seat Anchor Points
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Seat Belt Warning
NCAP Rating
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Seats & Upholstery
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, headrest up / down)
-
Split Third Row Seat
Seat Upholstery
Interiors
Driver Armrest
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
Rear Armrest
3rd Row Seats Type
Split Rear Seat
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)
6 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
-
Interior Colours
Grey and Black
Oyster White / Black
-
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Head-rests
Front & Rear
Front, Second & Third
-
Front Seatback Pockets
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
-
Tata Safari Expert Review
Tata Safari is essentially the three-row version of Harrier and is aimed at larger families. In terms of space, there is much to like inside this car which is powered by a 2.0-litre diesel engine. The feature list is also impressive but the lack of a petrol motor may put off many. The steering is also on the heavier side while boot space is negligible if all seats in all three rows are up.
