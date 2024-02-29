In 2024 when choosing among the Mahindra Scorpio and Tata Punch EV, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. In 2024 when choosing among the Mahindra Scorpio and Tata Punch EV, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mahindra Scorpio Price starts at Rs. 11.99 Lakhs (last recorded price) for S3 Plus and Tata Punch EV Price starts at Rs. 10.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Smart 3.3. Scorpio: 2179 cc engine, 15.0 to 17.0 kmpl mileage. Punch EV gets a battery pack of up to 25 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance. Scorpio vs Punch EV Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS Scorpio Punch ev Brand Mahindra Tata Price ₹ 11.99 Lakhs ₹ 10.99 Lakhs Range - 315-421 km/charge Mileage 15.0 to 17.0 kmpl - Battery Capacity - 25 kWh Engine Capacity 2179 cc - Transmission Manual Automatic Charging Time - -