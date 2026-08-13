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Mahindra Scorpio vs Tata Punch

In 2026 when choosing between the Mahindra Scorpio and Tata Punch, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mahindra Scorpio Price starts at Rs. 13 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for S MT 7STR, Tata Punch Price starts at Rs. 5.59 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Smart MT. Scorpio: 2184 cc engine, 14.44 kmpl mileage. Punch: 1199 cc engine, 18 to 20 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Scorpio vs Punch Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Scorpio Punch
BrandMahindraTata
Price₹ 13 Lakhs₹ 5.59 Lakhs
Mileage14.44 kmpl18 to 20 kmpl
Engine Capacity2184 cc1199 cc
TransmissionManual Manual, Automatic
Cylinders43

Filters
Scorpio
Mahindra Scorpio
S MT 7STR
₹13 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Punch
Tata Punch
Smart MT
₹5.59 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Mahindra Scorpio Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Front Left Side
Grille
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Specification
Engine Type
2.2 L mHawk1.2L Revotron
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
300 Nm @ 1600-2800 rpm115 Nm @ 3250 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 6 GearsManual - 5 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
14.44 kmpl-
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
130 bhp @ 3750 rpm87 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Drivetrain
RWDFWD
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS6 Phase 2
Engine
2184 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC, Liquid Cooled1199 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, SOHC
Fuel Type
DieselPetrol
Minimum Turning Radius
5.4 metres-
Rear Brake Type
DrumDrum
Spare Wheel
SteelNo
Front Tyres
235 / 65 R17195 / 60 R16
Wheels
Steel RimsSteel Rims
Steering Type
Power assisted (Hydraulic)Power-assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
DiscDisc
Rear Suspension
Mulit-link Coil Spring Suspension with Anti-Roll BarSemi-independent Twist Beam With Coil Spring And Shock Absorber
Front Suspension
Double Wish-bone Type, Independent Front Coil SpringIndependent, Lower Wishbone, Mcpherson Strut With Coil Spring
Rear Tyres
235 / 65 R17195 / 60 R16
No of Seating Rows
3 Rows2 Rows
Seating Capacity
7 Person5 Person
Doors
5 Doors5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
60 litres37 litres
Length
4456 mm3876 mm
Wheelbase
2680 mm2445 mm
Height
1995 mm1615 mm
Width
1820 mm1742 mm
Features
Steering Adjustment
Tilt-
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes-
Heater
Yes-
Cruise Control
NoNo
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with GuidanceNo
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoNo
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver-
Air Conditioner
ManualManual
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal Only-
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes-
Front AC
Fan speed controlSingle Zone with Fan speed control
Rear AC
Blower with Vents Behind Front Armrest-
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips-
Tachometer
Analogue-
Shift Indicator
No-
Gear Indicator
Yes-
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - DigitalDigital
Average Speed
No-
Door Ajar Warning
Yes-
Clock
Digital-
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes-
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
NoYes
Central Locking
With KeyKeyless
Rub - Strips
No-
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
No-
Roof Mounted Antenna
YesYes
Body-Coloured Bumpers
NoNo
Body Kit
Cladding - Black/Grey-
Sunroof / Moonroof
NoNo
Power Windows
Front & RearFront Only
Adjustable ORVM
Externally AdjustableNo
Rain-sensing Wipers
NoNo
Exterior Door Handles
BlackBlack
Interior Door Handles
PaintedPainted
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
BlackBlack
Scuff Plates
No-
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Rear Defogger
NoNo
Boot-lid Opener
Internal-
Side Window Blinds
No-
Driver Armrest Storage
No-
Sunglass Holder
No-
Third Row Cup Holders
NoNo
Cooled Glove Box
NoNo
Cornering Headlights
No-
Cabin Lamps
Front and Rear-
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
No-
Rear Reading Lamp
Yes-
Ambient Interior Lighting
NoNo
Automatic Head Lamps
NoNo
Headlights
HalogenLED
Tail Lights
LEDHalogen
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Daytime Running Lights
No-
Fog Lights
NoNo
Follow me home headlamps
NoYes
Puddle Lamps
No-
Warranty (Years)
23
Warranty (Kilometres)
75000 km100000
AM/FM Radio
NoNo
Steering mounted controls
NoNo
Wireless Charger
NoNo
Smart Connectivity
NoAndroid Auto (No) & Apple CarPlay (np)
iPod Compatibility
No-
Bluetooth Compatibility
No-
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
No-
GPS Navigation System
No-
Touch Screen Size
No-
USB Compatibility
No-
Voice Command
No-
Remote AC On/Off Via app
No-
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
No-
Check Vehicle Status Via App
No-
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
No-
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
No-
Geo-Fence
No-
Emergency Call
No-
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Differential Lock
No-
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
NoYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
NoYes
Hill Hold Control
NoYes
Hill Descent Control
NoNo
Four-Wheel-Drive
NoNo
Ride Height Adjustment
No-
Brake Assist (BA)
No-
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
NoYes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
No-
Blind Spot Detection
NoNo
Airbags
2 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger)6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
High-beam Assist
No-
ADAS
No-
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
No-
Child Seat Anchor Points
NoYes
Puncture Repair Kit
NoNo
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
NCAP Rating
Not Tested5 Star (Bharat NCAP)
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down)-
Split Third Row Seat
No-
Seat Upholstery
VinylFabric
Driver Armrest
No-
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
No-
3rd Row Seats Type
Jump Seats-
Rear Armrest
No-
Driver Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)-
Split Rear Seat
No-
Ventilated Seats
No-
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
NoNo
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Folding Rear Seat
Flat-
Ventilated Seat Type
No-
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear
Front Seatback Pockets
YesYes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
15,75,5296,25,456
Ex-Showroom Price
12,99,7005,59,000
RTO
1,93,75731,360
Insurance
81,57234,596
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
33,86413,443
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Great ride quality Powerful engine Big infotainment system

Cons

AMT gearbox performance ⁠No 60:40 Rear Seat split

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