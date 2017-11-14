HT Auto
Mahindra Scorpio vs Tata Nexon [-] [2020-2023]

Scorpio
Mahindra Scorpio
S3 Plus
₹11.99 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Nexon [-] [2020-2023]
Tata Nexon [-] [2020-2023]
XE
₹7.00 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
2.2 L mHawk1.2L Turbocharged Revotron
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop-
Alternate Fuel
Not ApplicableNot Applicable
Driving Range
900765.6
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
280 Nm @ 1800 rpm170 Nm @ 1750 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsManual - 6 Gears, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
1517.4
Drivetrain
RWDFWD
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
119 bhp @ 4000 rpm118 bhp @ 5500 rpm
Turbocharger/Supercharger
TurbochargedTurbocharged
Fuel Type
DieselPetrol
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Engine
2179 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1199 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 2 Valves/Cylinder, SOHC
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Steering Adjustment
TiltTilt
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Cruise Control
NoNo
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoNo
Parking Assist
NoNo
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver OnlyCo-Driver Only
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)Yes (Manual)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyManual - Internal Only
12V Power Outlets
11
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Blower, Vents Behind Front Armrest-
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
15,22,0488,19,151
Ex-Showroom Price
12,77,1697,28,900
RTO
1,64,47657,973
Insurance
63,03331,778
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
600500
Other Charges
00
EMI
32,35417,606

