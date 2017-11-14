In 2023 when choosing between the Mahindra Scorpio and Tata Harrier [2019-2023], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. In 2023 when choosing between the Mahindra Scorpio and Tata Harrier [2019-2023], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mahindra Scorpio Price starts at Rs 11.99 Lakhs (last recorded price) for S3 Plus, Tata Harrier [2019-2023] Price starts at Rs 13.84 Lakhs (last recorded price) for XE. Scorpio: 2179 cc engine, 15 kmpl mileage. Harrier [2019-2023]: 1956 cc engine, 16.35 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance. ...Read More Read Less