Mahindra Scorpio vs Tata Altroz CNG

In 2024 when choosing between the Mahindra Scorpio and Tata Altroz CNG, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. ...Read More

Scorpio
Mahindra Scorpio
S3 Plus
₹11.99 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Altroz CNG
Tata Altroz CNG
XE
₹7.55 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
2.2 L mHawk1.2 L CNG
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop-
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable-
Driving Range
900-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
280 Nm @ 1800 rpm103 Nm @ 3300 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsManual - 5 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
15-
Drivetrain
RWDFWD
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
119 bhp @ 4000 rpm72 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged-
Fuel Type
Diesel-
Emission Standard
BS 6BS6 Phase 2
Engine
2179 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1199 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Steering Adjustment
TiltTilt
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Cruise Control
NoNo
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoNo
Parking Assist
NoNo
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver OnlyNo
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)Yes (Manual)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyNo
12V Power Outlets
11
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Blower, Vents Behind Front Armrest-
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
15,22,0488,52,048
Ex-Showroom Price
12,77,1697,55,400
RTO
1,64,47654,324
Insurance
63,03341,824
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
600500
Other Charges
00
EMI
32,35418,313

    Latest News

    Safety ratings have been playing a crucial role for cars in India to convince buyers in favour or against those models.
    Tata Nexon to Mahindra XUV700: How 5-star GNCAP safety ratings boosted these Indian cars' sales performance
    20 Dec 2023
    Electric cars and CNG vehicles played a key role in Tata Motors' growth trajectory over the last three months.
    Nexon, Safari SUVs propel Tata Motors to post 8% growth in December 2023, EV and CNG cars play key role
    1 Jan 2024
    Maruti Suzuki's new-found dominance in the SUV market has been buoyed by vehicles such as Fronx, Grand Vitara, Brezza and Jimny.
    SUV sales, led by Maruti, soar in December. Small car sales continue to slide
    2 Jan 2024
    Mahindra's SUVs witnessed 24 per cent sales growth in December 2023.
    XUV300, Thar SUVs propel Mahindra to post 24% sales growth in December
    1 Jan 2024
      News

    Latest Videos

    Altroz is the third CNG model to be launched by Tata Motors after the Tigor and Tiago. However, the Altroz is the first model to be equipped with twin-cylinder technology that opens up more boot space than any of its rivals.
    Tata Altroz CNG: First Drive Review
    29 May 2023
    Petrol vs CNG vs Diesel Cars vs EV - Which is Better?
    Petrol vs CNG vs Diesel Cars vs EV - Which is Better? | All Things Auto
    7 Jul 2023
    The Tata Motors pavilion at the Auto Expo 2023 showcased from EVs to CNG vehicles as well as concept cars to give an idea of things to come from the Indian carmaker in near future.
    From electric cars to CNG vehicles: Tata Motors’ strategy for India explained
    17 Jan 2023
    Are You Thinking About Buying A New Car in India
    Are You Thinking About Buying A New Car in India | All Things Auto
    30 Jun 2023
