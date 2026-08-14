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Mahindra Scorpio vs Skoda Rapid TSI

In 2026 when choosing between the Mahindra Scorpio and Skoda Rapid TSI, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mahindra Scorpio Price starts at Rs. 13 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for S MT 7STR, Skoda Rapid TSI Price starts at Rs. 7.79 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Rider. Scorpio: 2184 cc engine, 14.44 kmpl mileage. Rapid TSI: 999 cc engine, 16.2 to 18.9 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Scorpio vs Rapid TSI Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Scorpio Rapid tsi
BrandMahindraSkoda
Price₹ 13 Lakhs₹ 7.79 Lakhs
Mileage14.44 kmpl16.2 to 18.9 kmpl
Engine Capacity2184 cc999 cc
TransmissionManual Manual, Automatic
Cylinders43

Filters
Scorpio
Mahindra Scorpio
S MT 7STR
₹13 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Rapid TSI
Skoda Rapid TSI
Rider
₹7.79 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Mahindra Scorpio Visual Comparison

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Specification
Engine Type
2.2 L mHawk1.0 TSI
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
300 Nm @ 1600-2800 rpm175 Nm @ 1750 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 6 GearsManual - 6 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
14.44 kmpl18.97
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
130 bhp @ 3750 rpm109 bhp @ 5000 rpm
Drivetrain
RWDFWD
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS 6
Engine
2184 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC, Liquid Cooled999 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
Diesel-
Minimum Turning Radius
5.4 metres5.3
Rear Brake Type
DrumDrum
Spare Wheel
SteelSteel
Front Tyres
235 / 65 R17185 / 60 R15
Wheels
Steel RimsSteel Rims
Steering Type
Power assisted (Hydraulic)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
DiscDisc
Rear Suspension
Mulit-link Coil Spring Suspension with Anti-Roll BarCompound link crank-axle
Front Suspension
Double Wish-bone Type, Independent Front Coil SpringMcPherson suspension with lower triangular links and torsion stabiliser
Rear Tyres
235 / 65 R17185 / 60 R15
No of Seating Rows
3 Rows2
Seating Capacity
7 Person5
Doors
5 Doors4
Fuel Tank Capacity
60 litres55
Length
4456 mm4413
Wheelbase
2680 mm2552
Height
1995 mm1466
Width
1820 mm1699
Features
Steering Adjustment
TiltTilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
YesNo
Heater
YesYes
Cruise Control
NoNo
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with GuidanceNo
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoNo
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-DriverCo-Driver Only
Air Conditioner
ManualYes (Automatic Climate Control)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyManual - Internal Only
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Fan speed controlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Blower with Vents Behind Front ArmrestBlower, Vents Behind Front Armrest
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsElectronic 1 Trip
Tachometer
AnalogueAnalogue
Shift Indicator
NoNo
Gear Indicator
YesNo
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - DigitalAnalogue
Average Speed
NoNo
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
NoYes
Central Locking
With KeyRemote with Boot Opener
Rub - Strips
NoNo
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
NoNo
Roof Mounted Antenna
YesYes
Body-Coloured Bumpers
No-
Body Kit
Cladding - Black/GreyNo
Sunroof / Moonroof
NoNo
Power Windows
Front & RearFront & Rear
Adjustable ORVM
Externally AdjustableElectrically Adjustable
Rain-sensing Wipers
NoNo
Exterior Door Handles
BlackBody Coloured
Interior Door Handles
PaintedChrome
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
BlackBody Coloured
Scuff Plates
No-
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Rear Defogger
NoYes
Boot-lid Opener
InternalElectric Tailgate Release
Side Window Blinds
NoNo
Driver Armrest Storage
NoYes
Sunglass Holder
NoNo
Third Row Cup Holders
No-
Cooled Glove Box
No-
Cornering Headlights
NoNo
Cabin Lamps
Front and RearCentre
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
NoNo
Rear Reading Lamp
YesYes
Ambient Interior Lighting
NoNo
Automatic Head Lamps
NoNo
Headlights
HalogenHalogen
Tail Lights
LEDHalogen
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Daytime Running Lights
NoNo
Fog Lights
No-
Follow me home headlamps
NoNo
Puddle Lamps
NoNo
Warranty (Years)
24
Warranty (Kilometres)
75000 km100000
AM/FM Radio
NoYes
Steering mounted controls
NoNo
Wireless Charger
NoNo
Smart Connectivity
NoAndroid Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)
iPod Compatibility
NoYes
Bluetooth Compatibility
NoPhone & Audio Streaming
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
NoYes
GPS Navigation System
NoNo
Touch Screen Size
No-
USB Compatibility
NoYes
Voice Command
NoNo
Remote AC On/Off Via app
NoNo
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
NoNo
Check Vehicle Status Via App
NoNo
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
No-
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
NoNo
Geo-Fence
NoNo
Emergency Call
NoNo
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Differential Lock
No-
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
NoNo
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
NoNo
Hill Hold Control
NoNo
Hill Descent Control
No-
Four-Wheel-Drive
No-
Ride Height Adjustment
No-
Brake Assist (BA)
NoYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
NoYes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
No-
Blind Spot Detection
No-
Airbags
2 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger)2 Airbags (Driver, Passenger)
High-beam Assist
No-
ADAS
No-
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
No-
Child Seat Anchor Points
NoNo
Puncture Repair Kit
No-
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
NCAP Rating
Not Tested4 Star (Global NCAP)
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down)2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Split Third Row Seat
No-
Seat Upholstery
VinylFabric
Driver Armrest
NoYes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
NoNo
3rd Row Seats Type
Jump Seats-
Rear Armrest
NoYes
Driver Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Split Rear Seat
NoNo
Ventilated Seats
NoNo
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
NoNo
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Folding Rear Seat
FlatNo
Ventilated Seat Type
NoNo
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear
Front Seatback Pockets
YesYes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
15,75,5298,64,414
Ex-Showroom Price
12,99,7007,79,000
RTO
1,93,75754,530
Insurance
81,57230,384
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
33,86418,579

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