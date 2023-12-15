In 2023 when choosing between the Mahindra Scorpio and Renault Triber, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. In 2023 when choosing between the Mahindra Scorpio and Renault Triber, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mahindra Scorpio Price starts at Rs 11.99 Lakhs (last recorded price) for S3 Plus, Renault Triber Price starts at Rs 6.33 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for RXL EASY-R AMT. Scorpio: 2179 cc engine, 15 kmpl mileage. Triber: 999 cc engine, 18.29 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance. ...Read More Read Less