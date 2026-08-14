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Mahindra Scorpio vs Renault Triber

In 2026 when choosing between the Mahindra Scorpio and Renault Triber, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mahindra Scorpio Price starts at Rs. 13 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for S MT 7STR, Renault Triber Price starts at Rs. 5.81 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Authentic. Scorpio: 2184 cc engine, 14.44 kmpl mileage. Triber: 999 cc engine, 18 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Scorpio vs Triber Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Scorpio Triber
BrandMahindraRenault
Price₹ 13 Lakhs₹ 5.81 Lakhs
Mileage14.44 kmpl18 kmpl
Engine Capacity2184 cc999 cc
TransmissionManual Manual, Automatic
Cylinders43

Filters
Scorpio
Mahindra Scorpio
S MT 7STR
₹13 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Triber
Renault Triber
Authentic
₹5.81 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Mahindra Scorpio Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Wheel
Ac Controls
Rear Right Side
Side Mirror Body
Front Right Side
Headlight
Front Left Side
Grille
Steering Wheel
Front Fog Lamp
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Specification
Engine Type
2.2 L mHawk1.0 Litre Energy Engine
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
300 Nm @ 1600-2800 rpm96 Nm @ 3500 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 6 GearsManual - 5 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
14.44 kmpl-
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
130 bhp @ 3750 rpm71 bhp @ 6250 rpm
Drivetrain
RWDFWD
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS6 Phase 2
Engine
2184 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC, Liquid Cooled999 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC, Multi-Point fuel distribution
Fuel Type
DieselPetrol
Minimum Turning Radius
5.4 metres-
Rear Brake Type
Drum-
Spare Wheel
SteelSteel
Front Tyres
235 / 65 R17165 / 80 R14
Wheels
Steel RimsSteel Rims
Steering Type
Power assisted (Hydraulic)Power-assisted (Electric) Steering with 3-Spokes Steering Wheel
Front Brake Type
Disc-
Rear Suspension
Mulit-link Coil Spring Suspension with Anti-Roll BarTorison Beam Axle
Front Suspension
Double Wish-bone Type, Independent Front Coil SpringMcPherson Strut with Lower Triangle & Coil Spring
Rear Tyres
235 / 65 R17165 / 80 R14
No of Seating Rows
3 Rows3
Seating Capacity
7 Person7 Person
Doors
5 Doors5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
60 litres40 litres
Length
4456 mm3985 mm
Wheelbase
2680 mm2636 mm
Height
1995 mm1643 mm
Width
1820 mm1734 mm
Features
Steering Adjustment
TiltTilt
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Heater
YesYes
Cruise Control
NoNo
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with GuidanceParking Assist with Reverse Camera with Guidance
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoNo
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver-
Air Conditioner
ManualManual; Single Zone Front-row AC zone; Common Fan Speed Control Front AC fan speed control
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal Only-
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes-
Front AC
Fan speed control-
Rear AC
Blower with Vents Behind Front Armrest-
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsYes
Tachometer
AnalogueDigital
Shift Indicator
NoGear
Gear Indicator
YesYes
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - Digital-
Average Speed
NoYes
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Clock
DigitalYes
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes-
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
NoYes
Central Locking
With KeyKeyless
Rub - Strips
No-
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
No-
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes-
Body-Coloured Bumpers
NoYes
Body Kit
Cladding - Black/GreyUnibody/Monocoque Frame
Sunroof / Moonroof
No-
Power Windows
Front & RearFront & Rear Power Windows
Adjustable ORVM
Externally Adjustable-
Rain-sensing Wipers
NoNo
Exterior Door Handles
Black-
Interior Door Handles
Painted-
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Black-
Scuff Plates
No-
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Rear Defogger
NoNo
Boot-lid Opener
InternalYes
Side Window Blinds
No-
Driver Armrest Storage
NoNo
Sunglass Holder
No-
Third Row Cup Holders
No-
Cooled Glove Box
No-
Cornering Headlights
No-
Cabin Lamps
Front and RearButton Controlled LED Cabin Lamp (Front and Rear), Reading Lamp & Boot Lamp
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
No-
Rear Reading Lamp
Yes-
Ambient Interior Lighting
No-
Automatic Head Lamps
NoNo
Headlights
HalogenLED
Tail Lights
LEDLED
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes-
Daytime Running Lights
NoLED
Fog Lights
NoNo
Follow me home headlamps
NoNo
Puddle Lamps
NoYes
Warranty (Years)
2-
Warranty (Kilometres)
75000 km-
AM/FM Radio
No-
Steering mounted controls
NoNo
Wireless Charger
NoNo
Smart Connectivity
No-
iPod Compatibility
No-
Bluetooth Compatibility
NoBluetooth Compatibility (Phone Calls & Audio Streaming), Type C Wired Connectivity
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
NoNo
GPS Navigation System
NoNo
Touch Screen Size
No10.25 inch
USB Compatibility
No-
Voice Command
No-
Remote AC On/Off Via app
No-
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
No-
Check Vehicle Status Via App
No-
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
No-
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
No-
Geo-Fence
No-
Emergency Call
No-
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Differential Lock
No-
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
NoYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
NoYes
Hill Hold Control
NoYes
Hill Descent Control
No-
Four-Wheel-Drive
No-
Ride Height Adjustment
No-
Brake Assist (BA)
NoYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
NoYes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
No-
Blind Spot Detection
No-
Airbags
2 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger)Driver; Front Passenger; 2 Curtain; Driver Side; Front Passenger Side
High-beam Assist
No-
ADAS
No-
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmphOverspeed Warning with 1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
No-
Child Seat Anchor Points
NoYes
Puncture Repair Kit
NoYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
NCAP Rating
Not Tested-
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down)-
Split Third Row Seat
No-
Seat Upholstery
VinylFabric
Driver Armrest
NoNo
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
No-
3rd Row Seats Type
Jump Seats-
Rear Armrest
No-
Driver Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)4 way manually adjustable; Seat: Forward / Back (Manual); Backrest Tilt: Forward / Back (Manual)
Split Rear Seat
No-
Ventilated Seats
No-
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
No-
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench-
Folding Rear Seat
Flat-
Ventilated Seat Type
No-
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear Headrests
Front Seatback Pockets
YesNo
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)4 way manually adjustable; Seat: Forward / Back (Manual); Backrest Tilt: Forward / Back (Manual)
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
15,75,5296,32,866
Ex-Showroom Price
12,99,7005,80,875
RTO
1,93,75723,235
Insurance
81,57228,256
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
33,86413,602
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