Mahindra Scorpio vs Nissan Magnite

In 2024 when choosing between the Mahindra Scorpio and Nissan Magnite, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. ...Read More

Scorpio
Mahindra Scorpio
S3 Plus
₹11.99 Lakhs*
Magnite
Nissan Magnite
XE
₹6.00 Lakhs*
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
2.2 L mHawk1.0L B4D
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop-
Alternate Fuel
Not ApplicableNot Applicable
Driving Range
900750
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
280 Nm @ 1800 rpm96 Nm @ 3500 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsManual - 5 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
1518.75
Drivetrain
RWDFWD
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
119 bhp @ 4000 rpm71 bhp @ 6250 rpm
Turbocharger/Supercharger
TurbochargedNo
Fuel Type
Diesel-
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Engine
2179 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC999 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Steering Adjustment
TiltTilt
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Cruise Control
NoNo
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoNo
Parking Assist
NoNo
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver OnlyCo-Driver Only
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)Yes (Manual)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyManual - Internal Only
12V Power Outlets
11
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Blower, Vents Behind Front Armrest-
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
15,22,0486,70,053
Ex-Showroom Price
12,77,1695,99,900
RTO
1,64,47635,426
Insurance
63,03334,227
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
600500
Other Charges
00
EMI
32,35414,402

