In 2024 when choosing among the Mahindra Scorpio and MG ZS EV, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours.

Mahindra Scorpio Price starts at Rs. 11.99 Lakhs (last recorded price) for S3 Plus and MG ZS EV Price starts at Rs. 18.98 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Executive. Scorpio: 2179 cc engine, 15.0 to 17.0 kmpl mileage. ZS EV gets a battery pack of up to 50.3 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Scorpio vs ZS EV Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Scorpio Zs ev
BrandMahindraMG
Price₹ 11.99 Lakhs₹ 18.98 Lakhs
Range-461 km/charge
Mileage15.0 to 17.0 kmpl-
Battery Capacity-50.3 kWh
Engine Capacity2179 cc-
TransmissionManual Automatic
Charging Time-9 hours (7.4 kW AC charger)

Scorpio
Mahindra Scorpio
S3 Plus
₹11.99 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
ZS EV
MG ZS EV
Executive
₹18.98 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine Type
2.2 L mHawkThree Phase Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/StopRegenerative Braking, Pure Electric Driving Mode
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable-
Driving Range
900461 Km
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
280 Nm @ 1800 rpm-
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsAutomatic - 1 Gears, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
15-
Drivetrain
RWDFWD
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
119 bhp @ 4000 rpm-
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged-
Fuel Type
Diesel-
Emission Standard
BS 6-
Engine
2179 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC-
Minimum Turning Radius
5.45.6 metres
Rear Brake Type
DrumDisc
Spare Wheel
SteelSpace Saver
Front Tyres
235 / 65 R17215 / 55 R17
Wheels
Steel RimsAlloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Hydraulic)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Ventilated DiscDisc
Rear Suspension
Mulit-link Coil Spring Suspension with Anti-Roll BarTorsion Beam
Front Suspension
Double Wish-bone Type, Independent Front Coil SpringMacPherson Strut
Rear Tyres
235 / 65 R17215 / 55 R17
Ground Clearance
209-
Length
44564323 mm
Wheelbase
26802585 mm
Height
19951649 mm
Width
18201809 mm
No of Seating Rows
32 Rows
Seating Capacity
75 Person
Doors
55 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
60-
Features
Steering Adjustment
TiltTilt
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Cruise Control
NoYes
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoYes
Parking Assist
No360 Degree Camera
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver OnlyNo
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyManual - Internal Only
12V Power Outlets
1Yes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Blower, Vents Behind Front ArmrestVents Behind Front Armrest
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
NoNo
Tachometer
AnalogueNo
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips2 Trips
Shift Indicator
NoNo
Instantaneous Consumption
NoYes
Gear Indicator
NoNo
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - DigitalDigital
Average Speed
NoYes
Average Fuel Consumption
NoNo
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Distance to Empty
NoYes
Seat Adjustment
2 Way-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
15,22,04819,96,687
Ex-Showroom Price
12,77,16918,98,000
RTO
1,64,47616,000
Insurance
63,03382,187
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
600500
Other Charges
00
EMI
32,35442,916

