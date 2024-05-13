In 2024 when choosing among the Mahindra Scorpio and MG ZS EV, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. ...Read More

Mahindra Scorpio Price starts at Rs. 11.99 Lakhs (last recorded price) for S3 Plus and MG ZS EV Price starts at Rs. 18.98 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Executive. Scorpio: 2179 cc engine, 15.0 to 17.0 kmpl mileage. ZS EV gets a battery pack of up to 50.3 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance. Scorpio vs ZS EV Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS Scorpio Zs ev Brand Mahindra MG Price ₹ 11.99 Lakhs ₹ 18.98 Lakhs Range - 461 km/charge Mileage 15.0 to 17.0 kmpl - Battery Capacity - 50.3 kWh Engine Capacity 2179 cc - Transmission Manual Automatic Charging Time - 9 hours (7.4 kW AC charger)