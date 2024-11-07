In 2026 when choosing between the Mahindra Scorpio and MG Hector Plus [2023-2025], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mahindra Scorpio Price starts at Rs. 13 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for S MT 7STR, MG Hector Plus [2023-2025] Price starts at Rs. 17.5 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Style 2.0 Diesel 6 STR. Scorpio: 2184 cc engine, 14.44 kmpl mileage. Hector Plus [2023-2025]: 1451 cc engine, 12.34 to 15.58 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Scorpio vs Hector Plus [2023-2025] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Scorpio
|Hector plus [2023-2025]
|Brand
|Mahindra
|MG
|Price
|₹ 13 Lakhs
|₹ 17.5 Lakhs
|Mileage
|14.44 kmpl
|12.34 to 15.58 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|2184 cc
|1451 cc
|Transmission
|Manual
|Manual, Automatic
|Cylinders
|4
|4