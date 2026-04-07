In 2026 when choosing between the Mahindra Scorpio and MG Hector, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mahindra Scorpio Price starts at Rs. 13 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for S MT 7STR, MG Hector Price starts at Rs. 11.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Style 1.5 Turbo MT. Scorpio: 2184 cc engine, 14.44 kmpl mileage. Hector: 1451 cc engine, 12.34 to 13.79 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Scorpio vs Hector Comparison