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Mahindra Scorpio vs MG Hector

In 2026 when choosing between the Mahindra Scorpio and MG Hector, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mahindra Scorpio Price starts at Rs. 13 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for S MT 7STR, MG Hector Price starts at Rs. 11.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Style 1.5 Turbo MT. Scorpio: 2184 cc engine, 14.44 kmpl mileage. Hector: 1451 cc engine, 12.34 to 13.79 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Scorpio vs Hector Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Scorpio Hector
BrandMahindraMG
Price₹ 13 Lakhs₹ 11.99 Lakhs
Mileage14.44 kmpl12.34 to 13.79 kmpl
Engine Capacity2184 cc1451 cc
TransmissionManual Manual, Automatic
Cylinders44

Filters
Scorpio
Mahindra Scorpio
S MT 7STR
₹13 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Hector
MG Hector
Style 1.5 Turbo MT
₹11.99 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Mahindra Scorpio Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Wheel
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Specification
Engine Type
2.2 L mHawk1.5 Turbocharged Intercooled Petrol
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
300 Nm @ 1600-2800 rpm250 Nm @ 3000 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 6 GearsManual - 6 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
14.44 kmpl13.79 kmpl
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
130 bhp @ 3750 rpm141 bhp @ 5200 rpm
Drivetrain
RWDFWD
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS6 Phase 2
Engine
2184 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC, Liquid Cooled1451 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
DieselPetrol
Minimum Turning Radius
5.4 metres-
Rear Brake Type
DrumDisc
Spare Wheel
SteelSteel
Front Tyres
235 / 65 R17215 / 60 R17
Wheels
Steel RimsSteel Rims
Steering Type
Power assisted (Hydraulic)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
DiscDisc
Rear Suspension
Mulit-link Coil Spring Suspension with Anti-Roll BarBeam Assemble + Coil Spring
Front Suspension
Double Wish-bone Type, Independent Front Coil SpringMacpherson Strut + Coil Springs
Rear Tyres
235 / 65 R17215 / 60 R17
No of Seating Rows
3 Rows2 Rows
Seating Capacity
7 Person5 Person
Doors
5 Doors5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
60 litres60 litres
Length
4456 mm4655 mm
Wheelbase
2680 mm1760 mm
Height
1995 mm1760 mm
Width
1820 mm1835 mm
Features
Steering Adjustment
TiltTilt
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Heater
YesYes
Cruise Control
NoNo
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with GuidanceNo
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoNo
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-DriverNo
Air Conditioner
ManualManual
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyManual - Internal Only
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Fan speed controlSingle Zone with Fan speed control
Rear AC
Blower with Vents Behind Front ArmrestBlower with Vents Behind Front Armrest
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsElectronic 2 Trips
Tachometer
AnalogueAnalogue
Shift Indicator
NoYes
Gear Indicator
YesYes
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - DigitalAnalogue
Average Speed
NoNo
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
NoYes
Central Locking
With KeyRemote
Rub - Strips
NoSilver
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
NoNo
Roof Mounted Antenna
YesYes
Body-Coloured Bumpers
NoYes
Body Kit
Cladding - Black/GreySilver
Sunroof / Moonroof
NoNo
Power Windows
Front & RearFront & Rear
Adjustable ORVM
Externally AdjustableElectrically Adjustable
Rain-sensing Wipers
NoNo
Exterior Door Handles
BlackBody Coloured
Interior Door Handles
PaintedSilver
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
BlackBody Coloured
Scuff Plates
NoNo
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Rear Defogger
NoYes
Boot-lid Opener
Internal-
Side Window Blinds
NoNo
Driver Armrest Storage
NoYes
Sunglass Holder
NoNo
Third Row Cup Holders
No-
Cooled Glove Box
NoNo
Cornering Headlights
NoNo
Cabin Lamps
Front and RearFront and Rear
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
NoNo
Rear Reading Lamp
YesYes
Ambient Interior Lighting
NoNo
Automatic Head Lamps
NoNo
Headlights
HalogenHalogen Projector
Tail Lights
LEDHalogen
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Daytime Running Lights
NoLED
Fog Lights
No-
Follow me home headlamps
NoNo
Puddle Lamps
NoNo
Warranty (Years)
23
Warranty (Kilometres)
75000 km100000
AM/FM Radio
NoYes
Steering mounted controls
NoNo
Wireless Charger
NoNo
Smart Connectivity
NoAndroid Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)
iPod Compatibility
NoYes
Bluetooth Compatibility
NoPhone & Audio Streaming
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
NoYes
GPS Navigation System
NoNo
Touch Screen Size
No-
USB Compatibility
NoYes
Voice Command
NoNo
Remote AC On/Off Via app
NoNo
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
NoNo
Check Vehicle Status Via App
NoNo
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
NoNo
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
NoNo
Geo-Fence
NoNo
Emergency Call
NoNo
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Differential Lock
NoNo
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
NoYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
NoYes
Hill Hold Control
NoYes
Hill Descent Control
NoNo
Four-Wheel-Drive
No-
Ride Height Adjustment
NoNo
Brake Assist (BA)
NoYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
NoYes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
NoNo
Blind Spot Detection
No-
Airbags
2 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger)6 Airbags (Driver, Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
High-beam Assist
No-
ADAS
No-
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
NoNo
Child Seat Anchor Points
NoYes
Puncture Repair Kit
No-
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
NCAP Rating
Not TestedNot Tested
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down)4 way manually adjustable (backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Split Third Row Seat
No-
Seat Upholstery
VinylFabric
Driver Armrest
NoYes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
NoNo
3rd Row Seats Type
Jump Seats-
Rear Armrest
NoWith Cup Holder
Driver Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)8 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down, seat height: up / down)
Split Rear Seat
No60:40 split
Ventilated Seats
NoNo
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
NoNo
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Folding Rear Seat
FlatFlat
Ventilated Seat Type
NoNo
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear
Front Seatback Pockets
YesYes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
15,75,52913,77,549
Ex-Showroom Price
12,99,70011,99,000
RTO
1,93,7571,19,900
Insurance
81,57258,149
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
33,86429,608

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