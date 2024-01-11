In 2024 when choosing among the Mahindra Scorpio and MG Comet EV, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours.
Mahindra Scorpio Price starts at Rs 11.99 Lakhs (last recorded price) for S3 Plus and MG Comet EV Price starts at Rs 7.98 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Pace.
Scorpio: 2179 cc engine, 15 kmpl mileage.
Comet EV gets a battery pack of up to 17.3 kWh.
Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
