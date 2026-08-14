In 2026 when choosing between the Mahindra Scorpio and MG Astor, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mahindra Scorpio Price starts at Rs. 13 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for S MT 7STR, MG Astor Price starts at Rs. 9.79 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Sprint. Scorpio: 2184 cc engine, 14.44 kmpl mileage. Astor: 1498 cc engine, 14.82 to 15.43 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Scorpio vs Astor Comparison