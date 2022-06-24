In 2026 when choosing between the Mahindra Scorpio and Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mahindra Scorpio Price starts at Rs. 13 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for S MT 7STR, Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza Price starts at Rs. 7.61 Lakhs (last recorded price) for LXi. Scorpio: 2184 cc engine, 14.44 kmpl mileage. Vitara Brezza: 1462 cc engine, 17.0 to 18.7 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Scorpio vs Vitara Brezza Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Scorpio
|Vitara brezza
|Brand
|Mahindra
|Maruti Suzuki
|Price
|₹ 13 Lakhs
|₹ 7.61 Lakhs
|Mileage
|14.44 kmpl
|17.0 to 18.7 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|2184 cc
|1462 cc
|Transmission
|Manual
|Manual, Automatic
|Cylinders
|4
|4