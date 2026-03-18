In 2026 when choosing among the Mahindra Scorpio and Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mahindra Scorpio Price starts at Rs. 13 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for S MT 7STR and Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Price starts at Rs. 10.77 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Sigma Smart Hybrid. Scorpio: 2184 cc engine, 14.44 kmpl mileage. Grand Vitara: 1462 cc engine, 20.58 to 27.97 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Scorpio vs Grand Vitara Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Scorpio
|Grand vitara
|Brand
|Mahindra
|Maruti Suzuki
|Price
|₹ 13 Lakhs
|₹ 10.77 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|950 km/charge
|Mileage
|14.44 kmpl
|20.58 to 27.97 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|2184 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Manual, Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-