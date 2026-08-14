hamburger icon
HomeCompare CarsScorpio vs Ertiga

Mahindra Scorpio vs Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

In 2026 when choosing between the Mahindra Scorpio and Maruti Suzuki Ertiga, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mahindra Scorpio Price starts at Rs. 13 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for S MT 7STR, Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Price starts at Rs. 8.85 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for LXi. Scorpio: 2184 cc engine, 14.44 kmpl mileage. Ertiga: 1462 cc engine, 20.51 to 26.11 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Scorpio vs Ertiga Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Scorpio Ertiga
BrandMahindraMaruti Suzuki
Price₹ 13 Lakhs₹ 8.85 Lakhs
Mileage14.44 kmpl20.51 to 26.11 kmpl
Engine Capacity2184 cc1462 cc
TransmissionManual Manual, Automatic
Cylinders44

Filters
Scorpio
Mahindra Scorpio
S MT 7STR
₹13 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Ertiga
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga
LXi
₹8.85 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Car

Mahindra Scorpio Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front Left Side
Infotainment System Main Menu
Grille
Steering Wheel
Swipe Left
Drag the handle left & right to view full image
Swipe Right
Specification
Engine Type
2.2 L mHawkK15C Smart Hybrid
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
300 Nm @ 1600-2800 rpm136.8 Nm @ 4400 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 6 GearsManual - 5 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
14.44 kmpl20.51 kmpl
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
130 bhp @ 3750 rpm102 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Drivetrain
RWDFWD
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS6 Phase 2
Engine
2184 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC, Liquid Cooled1462 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
DieselPetrol
Minimum Turning Radius
5.4 metres5.2 metres
Rear Brake Type
DrumDrum
Spare Wheel
SteelSteel
Front Tyres
235 / 65 R17185 / 65 R15
Wheels
Steel RimsSteel Rims
Steering Type
Power assisted (Hydraulic)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
DiscDisc
Rear Suspension
Mulit-link Coil Spring Suspension with Anti-Roll BarTorsion Beam & Coil Spring
Front Suspension
Double Wish-bone Type, Independent Front Coil SpringMac Pherson Strut & Coil Spring
Rear Tyres
235 / 65 R17185 / 65 R15
No of Seating Rows
3 Rows3 Rows
Seating Capacity
7 Person7 Person
Doors
5 Doors5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
60 litres45 litres
Length
4456 mm4395 mm
Wheelbase
2680 mm2740 mm
Height
1995 mm1690 mm
Width
1820 mm1735 mm
Features
Steering Adjustment
TiltTilt
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Heater
YesYes
Cruise Control
NoNo
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with GuidanceNo
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoNo
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-DriverNo
Air Conditioner
ManualManual
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyNo
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Fan speed controlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Blower with Vents Behind Front Armrest-
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsElectronic 2 Trips
Tachometer
AnalogueAnalogue
Shift Indicator
NoYes
Gear Indicator
YesNo
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - DigitalAnalogue - Digital
Average Speed
NoYes
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
NoYes
Central Locking
With KeyWith Key
Rub - Strips
NoNo
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
NoNo
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes-
Body-Coloured Bumpers
NoYes
Body Kit
Cladding - Black/GreyNo
Sunroof / Moonroof
NoNo
Power Windows
Front & RearFront & Rear
Adjustable ORVM
Externally AdjustableInternally Adjustable
Rain-sensing Wipers
NoNo
Exterior Door Handles
BlackBlack
Interior Door Handles
PaintedChrome
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
BlackBoth Sides
Scuff Plates
NoNo
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Rear Defogger
NoNo
Boot-lid Opener
InternalInternal with Key
Side Window Blinds
NoNo
Driver Armrest Storage
NoNo
Sunglass Holder
NoNo
Third Row Cup Holders
NoYes
Cooled Glove Box
NoNo
Cornering Headlights
NoNo
Cabin Lamps
Front and RearFront and Rear
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
NoNo
Rear Reading Lamp
YesNo
Ambient Interior Lighting
NoNo
Automatic Head Lamps
NoNo
Headlights
HalogenHalogen Projector
Tail Lights
LEDLED
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Daytime Running Lights
NoNo
Fog Lights
No-
Follow me home headlamps
NoNo
Puddle Lamps
NoNo
Warranty (Years)
23
Warranty (Kilometres)
75000 km100000
AM/FM Radio
NoNo
Steering mounted controls
NoNo
Wireless Charger
NoNo
Smart Connectivity
NoAndroid Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)
iPod Compatibility
NoNo
Bluetooth Compatibility
NoNo
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
NoNo
GPS Navigation System
NoNo
Touch Screen Size
No-
USB Compatibility
NoNo
Voice Command
NoNo
Remote AC On/Off Via app
NoNo
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
NoNo
Check Vehicle Status Via App
NoNo
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
NoNo
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
NoNo
Geo-Fence
NoNo
Emergency Call
NoNo
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Differential Lock
No-
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
NoNo
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
NoYes
Hill Hold Control
NoYes
Hill Descent Control
NoNo
Four-Wheel-Drive
NoNo
Ride Height Adjustment
No-
Brake Assist (BA)
NoYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
NoYes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
NoNo
Blind Spot Detection
NoNo
Airbags
2 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger)6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
High-beam Assist
NoNo
ADAS
No-
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
NoNo
Child Seat Anchor Points
NoYes
Puncture Repair Kit
NoNo
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
NCAP Rating
Not Tested1 Star (Global NCAP)
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down)6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Split Third Row Seat
No50:50 split
Seat Upholstery
VinylFabric
Driver Armrest
NoNo
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
NoNo
3rd Row Seats Type
Jump SeatsBench
Rear Armrest
NoNo
Driver Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Split Rear Seat
No60:40 split
Ventilated Seats
NoNo
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
NoNo
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Folding Rear Seat
FlatFlat
Ventilated Seat Type
NoNo
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear
Front Seatback Pockets
YesNo
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
15,75,5299,99,900
Ex-Showroom Price
12,99,7008,85,000
RTO
1,93,75765,950
Insurance
81,57248,950
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
5000
Other Charges
00
EMI
33,86421,491
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Excellent mileageUpdated driver screen with newer graphicsSpacious cabin

Cons

Substantial price difference vs petrol-only modelCompromised boot spaceNo significant visual update on the outside

Ertiga Comparison with other cars

Hindustan Times
Maruti Suzuki Ertigaundefined | Petrol|CNG | Manual,Automatic₹8.8 - 12.94 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Toyota Rumionundefined | Petrol|CNG | Manual,Automatic₹9.55 - 13.86 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Ertiga vs Rumion

Trending cars

Mahindra BE 6

Mahindra BE 6

₹18.9 - 28.49 Lakhs
VinFast VF7

VinFast VF7

₹21.89 - 26.79 Lakhs
Tata Sierra

Tata Sierra

₹11.49 - 21.29 Lakhs
Mahindra XEV 9S

Mahindra XEV 9S

₹20.65 - 30.7 Lakhs
Mahindra Scorpio N

Mahindra Scorpio N

₹13.69 - 25.49 Lakhs
View allPopular Cars

Latest Car & Bike News

Mahindra’s Global Pik Up takes the Scorpio N’s rugged DNA into a larger lifestyle pickup format with a dedicated cargo bed.
Mahindra Scorpio N Pick Up Live Launch And Latest Updates: Prices, Features, Variants, Colours, and Specs
14 Aug 2026
There are several factors that have made the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga a significantly better product than the Nissan Gravite and Renault Triber, despite all of them being three-row, seven-seater MPVs.
5 reasons why I would buy the Maruti Ertiga over Renault Triber and Nissan Gravite
29 Apr 2026
The updated 2026 Mahindra Scorpio N facelift has begun reaching customers.
2026 Mahindra Scorpio N deliveries commence
13 Aug 2026
The Gravite CNG and Ertiga S-CNG take different approaches to affordable 7-seat mobility, with retrofit and factory-fitted setups, respectively.
Nissan Gravite CNG vs Maruti Suzuki Ertiga S-CNG: Performance and pricing comparison
7 May 2026
The Mahindra Scorpio N Pickup was previously showcased as the Global Pik Up.
Mahindra Scorpio N pickup launching tomorrow: What to expect from Toyota Hilux alternative
13 Aug 2026
If you're looking to upgrade from the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga, the best MPV choices range from the upmarket Maruti Suzuki XL6 to luxurious hybrids like the Toyota Innova Hycross.
5 MPVs I would choose if I were upgrading from the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga
19 May 2026
View all
  News

Latest Videos

Danny Haberer (left) is seen with his Mahindra Scorpio SUV-turned-motorhome camping at the Rayta Hills near Udaipur, Rajasthan on September 13.
Watch: Dutch man turns Mahindra Scorpio into motorhome for India road trip
15 Sept 2022
Maruti claims the fuel efficiency figure for the manual gearbox stands at 24.79 kmpl whereas the AMT transmission is rated at 25.71 kmpl. While driving in the city, we noticed efficiency hovering around the 14 kmpl mark but we will have to do proper tests to further comment on its real world performance.
Five reasons why Maruti Suzuki Dzire remains a hit in India after 16 years
30 Dec 2024
Mahindra and Mahindra has launched the 2022 Scorpio-N SUV at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>11.99 lakh (ex-showroom).
2022 Mahindra Scorpio-N: First Drive Review
6 Sept 2022
Mahindra Scorpio-N SUV, which was launched earlier this year in India, has secured five-star rating at the Global NCAP crash test this week.
Watch: Mahindra Scorpio-N scores perfect five at Global NCAP crash test
13 Dec 2022
Tata Nexon and Maruti Suzuki Dzire are the only two models which returned with five-star safety ratings while the Citroen eC3 electric hatchback was the biggest disappointment with zero-star safety ratings.
Indian cars at Global NCAP in 2024: Check crash test videos, safety ratings
31 Dec 2024
Maruti Suzuki has luanched the new Dzire at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>6.79 lakh (ex-showroom, introductory) to renew rivalry with other sub-compact sedans like Honda Amaze and Hyundai Aura.
Maruti Suzuki Dzire 2024 review: Aura enhanced to Amaze sedan lovers?
12 Nov 2024
View all
 

Latest Cars in India 2026

Mahindra Scorpio N

Mahindra Scorpio N

13.69 - 25.49 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Toyota Hilux

Toyota Hilux

31.99 - 36.69 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Honda ZR-V

Honda ZR-V

47.99 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Maruti Suzuki Brezza

Maruti Suzuki Brezza

7.4 - 13.71 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Kia Syros EV

Kia Syros EV

13.5 - 20 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Popular Cars in India 2026

Mahindra BE 6

Mahindra BE 6

18.9 - 28.49 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
VinFast VF7

VinFast VF7

21.89 - 26.79 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Tata Sierra

Tata Sierra

11.49 - 21.29 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Mahindra XEV 9S

Mahindra XEV 9S

20.65 - 30.7 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Mahindra Scorpio N

Mahindra Scorpio N

13.69 - 25.49 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Upcoming Cars in India 2026

Skoda New Slavia

Skoda New Slavia

12 - 19 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
BMW X1 LWB

BMW X1 LWB

51 - 55 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Hyundai Palisade

Hyundai Palisade

50 - 60 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Tata Avinya

Tata Avinya

30 - 60 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Kia Sportage

Kia Sportage

25 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers