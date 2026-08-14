In 2026 when choosing between the Mahindra Scorpio and Maruti Suzuki Ertiga, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mahindra Scorpio Price starts at Rs. 13 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for S MT 7STR, Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Price starts at Rs. 8.85 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for LXi. Scorpio: 2184 cc engine, 14.44 kmpl mileage. Ertiga: 1462 cc engine, 20.51 to 26.11 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Scorpio vs Ertiga Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Scorpio
|Ertiga
|Brand
|Mahindra
|Maruti Suzuki
|Price
|₹ 13 Lakhs
|₹ 8.85 Lakhs
|Mileage
|14.44 kmpl
|20.51 to 26.11 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|2184 cc
|1462 cc
|Transmission
|Manual
|Manual, Automatic
|Cylinders
|4
|4