In 2026 when choosing between the Mahindra Scorpio and Maruti Suzuki Dzire, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mahindra Scorpio Price starts at Rs. 13 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for S MT 7STR, Maruti Suzuki Dzire Price starts at Rs. 6.26 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for LXI. Scorpio: 2184 cc engine, 14.44 kmpl mileage. Dzire: 1197 cc engine, 24.7 to 25.71 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Scorpio vs Dzire Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Scorpio
|Dzire
|Brand
|Mahindra
|Maruti Suzuki
|Price
|₹ 13 Lakhs
|₹ 6.26 Lakhs
|Mileage
|14.44 kmpl
|24.7 to 25.71 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|2184 cc
|1197 cc
|Transmission
|Manual
|Manual, Automatic
|Cylinders
|4
|3