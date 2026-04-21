In 2026 when choosing between the Mahindra Scorpio and Maruti Suzuki Celerio, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mahindra Scorpio Price starts at Rs. 13 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for S MT 7STR, Maruti Suzuki Celerio Price starts at Rs. 4.7 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for LXi. Scorpio: 2184 cc engine, 14.44 kmpl mileage. Celerio: 998 cc engine, 24.97 to 34.43 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Scorpio vs Celerio Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Scorpio
|Celerio
|Brand
|Mahindra
|Maruti Suzuki
|Price
|₹ 13 Lakhs
|₹ 4.7 Lakhs
|Mileage
|14.44 kmpl
|24.97 to 34.43 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|2184 cc
|998 cc
|Transmission
|Manual
|Manual, Automatic
|Cylinders
|4
|3