hamburger icon
HomeCompare CarsScorpio vs Brezza

Mahindra Scorpio vs Maruti Suzuki Brezza

In 2026 when choosing between the Mahindra Scorpio and Maruti Suzuki Brezza, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mahindra Scorpio Price starts at Rs. 13 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for S MT 7STR, Maruti Suzuki Brezza Price starts at Rs. 7.4 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Lxi Petrol 1.0L Turbo Manual. Scorpio: 2184 cc engine, 14.44 kmpl mileage. Brezza: 998 cc engine, 19.96 to 21.09 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Scorpio vs Brezza Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Scorpio Brezza
BrandMahindraMaruti Suzuki
Price₹ 13 Lakhs₹ 7.4 Lakhs
Mileage14.44 kmpl19.96 to 21.09 kmpl
Engine Capacity2184 cc998 cc
TransmissionManual Manual, Transmission
Cylinders4-

Filters
Scorpio
Mahindra Scorpio
S MT 7STR
₹13 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Brezza
Maruti Suzuki Brezza
Lxi Petrol 1.0L Turbo Manual
₹7.40 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Car
Specification
Engine Type
2.2 L mHawkK10C DiTC Smart Hybrid
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
300 Nm @ 1600-2800 rpm170 Nm @ 2000-3500 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 6 GearsManual - 6 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
14.44 kmpl-
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
130 bhp @ 3750 rpm109 bhp @ 5500 rpm
Drivetrain
RWDFWD
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS6 Phase 2
Engine
2184 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC, Liquid Cooled998 cc
Fuel Type
DieselPetrol
Minimum Turning Radius
5.4 metres-
Rear Brake Type
Drum-
Spare Wheel
SteelNo
Front Tyres
235 / 65 R17215 / 60 R16
Wheels
Steel RimsAlloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Hydraulic)-
Front Brake Type
Disc-
Rear Suspension
Mulit-link Coil Spring Suspension with Anti-Roll BarTorsion Beam
Front Suspension
Double Wish-bone Type, Independent Front Coil SpringMacPherson Strut
Rear Tyres
235 / 65 R17215 / 60 R16
No of Seating Rows
3 Rows2
Seating Capacity
7 Person5 Person
Doors
5 Doors5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
60 litres48 litres
Length
4456 mm3995 mm
Wheelbase
2680 mm2500 mm
Height
1995 mm1685 mm
Width
1820 mm1790 mm
Features
Steering Adjustment
TiltYes
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Heater
YesYes
Cruise Control
NoNo
Parking Sensors
RearYes
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with Guidance-
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoNo
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver-
Air Conditioner
ManualAutomatic Climate Control; Single Zone Front-row AC zone; Common Fan Speed Control Front AC fan speed control; Blower Rear AC zone; Rear AC vents
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal Only-
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes-
Front AC
Fan speed controlYes
Rear AC
Blower with Vents Behind Front ArmrestYes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips-
Tachometer
Analogue-
Shift Indicator
NoYes
Gear Indicator
YesYes
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - Digital-
Average Speed
No-
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Clock
DigitalYes
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
Yes-
Speed Sensing Door Lock
No-
Central Locking
With KeyYes
Rub - Strips
No-
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
No-
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes-
Body-Coloured Bumpers
No-
Body Kit
Cladding - Black/Grey-
Sunroof / Moonroof
NoNo
Power Windows
Front & RearFront & Rear
Adjustable ORVM
Externally Adjustable-
Rain-sensing Wipers
No-
Exterior Door Handles
Black-
Interior Door Handles
Painted-
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Black-
Scuff Plates
No-
Door Pockets
Front & RearYes
Rear Defogger
NoYes
Boot-lid Opener
Internal-
Side Window Blinds
No-
Driver Armrest Storage
No-
Sunglass Holder
NoNo
Third Row Cup Holders
NoNo
Cooled Glove Box
No-
Cornering Headlights
No-
Cabin Lamps
Front and Rear-
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
No-
Rear Reading Lamp
Yes-
Ambient Interior Lighting
NoNo
Automatic Head Lamps
NoNo
Headlights
Halogen-
Tail Lights
LED-
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes-
Daytime Running Lights
No-
Fog Lights
No-
Follow me home headlamps
No-
Puddle Lamps
No-
Warranty (Years)
2-
Warranty (Kilometres)
75000 km-
AM/FM Radio
No-
Steering mounted controls
NoYes
Wireless Charger
No-
Smart Connectivity
No-
iPod Compatibility
No-
Bluetooth Compatibility
No-
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
No-
GPS Navigation System
No-
Touch Screen Size
No-
USB Compatibility
No-
Voice Command
No-
Remote AC On/Off Via app
No-
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
No-
Check Vehicle Status Via App
No-
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
No-
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
No-
Geo-Fence
No-
Emergency Call
No-
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Differential Lock
No-
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
No-
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
NoYes
Hill Hold Control
NoYes
Hill Descent Control
No-
Four-Wheel-Drive
NoNo
Ride Height Adjustment
No-
Brake Assist (BA)
No-
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
No-
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
No-
Blind Spot Detection
No-
Airbags
2 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger)6 Airbags (Driver; Front Passenger; 2 Curtain; Driver Side; Front Passenger Side)
High-beam Assist
No-
ADAS
No-
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmphYes
Lane Departure Warning
No-
Child Seat Anchor Points
NoYes
Puncture Repair Kit
NoYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
NCAP Rating
Not Tested-
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down)-
Split Third Row Seat
NoNo
Seat Upholstery
VinylYes
Driver Armrest
NoNo
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
No-
3rd Row Seats Type
Jump Seats-
Rear Armrest
NoNo
Driver Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)8 way manually adjustable; Seat: Forward / Back (Manual); Backrest Tilt: Forward / Back (Manual); Headrest: Up / Down (Manual); Seat Height: Up / Down (Manual)
Split Rear Seat
NoNo
Ventilated Seats
NoNo
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
No-
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench-
Folding Rear Seat
Flat-
Ventilated Seat Type
No-
Head-rests
Front & RearYes
Front Seatback Pockets
YesYes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)6 way manually adjustable; Seat: Forward / Back (Manual); Backrest Tilt: Forward / Back (Manual); Headrest: Up / Down (Manual)
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
15,75,5298,36,140
Ex-Showroom Price
12,99,7007,39,900
RTO
1,93,75760,793
Insurance
81,57234,947
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
33,86417,971
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

New Engine, better performanceVentilated front seatsUnderbody CNG tank

Cons

Small boot of 328LHard plastics used all over the cabinNo ADAS

Trending cars

Mahindra BE 6

Mahindra BE 6

₹18.9 - 28.49 Lakhs
VinFast VF7

VinFast VF7

₹21.89 - 26.79 Lakhs
Tata Sierra

Tata Sierra

₹11.49 - 21.29 Lakhs
Mahindra XEV 9S

Mahindra XEV 9S

₹20.65 - 30.7 Lakhs
Mahindra Scorpio N

Mahindra Scorpio N

₹13.69 - 25.49 Lakhs
View allPopular Cars

Latest Car & Bike News

Mahindra’s Global Pik Up takes the Scorpio N’s rugged DNA into a larger lifestyle pickup format with a dedicated cargo bed.
Mahindra Scorpio N Pick Up Live Launch And Latest Updates: Prices, Features, Variants, Colours, and Specs
14 Aug 2026
Maruti Suzuki Brezza and Hyundai Venue are two of the most popular SUVs in the Indian passenger vehicle market.
Maruti Suzuki Brezza vs Hyundai Venue: Monthly EMI comparison
12 Aug 2026
The 2026 Maruti Suzuki Brezza is available in four major grade options: LXI, VXI, ZXI, and ZXI+.
If I were buying new Maruti Suzuki Brezza, this is the variant I would pick
28 Jul 2026
The updated 2026 Mahindra Scorpio N facelift has begun reaching customers.
2026 Mahindra Scorpio N deliveries commence
13 Aug 2026
The Mahindra Scorpio N Pickup was previously showcased as the Global Pik Up.
Mahindra Scorpio N pickup launching tomorrow: What to expect from Toyota Hilux alternative
13 Aug 2026
The deliveries of the Brezza facelift have now started.
2026 Maruti Suzuki Brezza facelift deliveries begin
29 Jul 2026
View all
  News

Latest Videos

Danny Haberer (left) is seen with his Mahindra Scorpio SUV-turned-motorhome camping at the Rayta Hills near Udaipur, Rajasthan on September 13.
Watch: Dutch man turns Mahindra Scorpio into motorhome for India road trip
15 Sept 2022
Maruti claims the fuel efficiency figure for the manual gearbox stands at 24.79 kmpl whereas the AMT transmission is rated at 25.71 kmpl. While driving in the city, we noticed efficiency hovering around the 14 kmpl mark but we will have to do proper tests to further comment on its real world performance.
Five reasons why Maruti Suzuki Dzire remains a hit in India after 16 years
30 Dec 2024
Mahindra and Mahindra has launched the 2022 Scorpio-N SUV at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>11.99 lakh (ex-showroom).
2022 Mahindra Scorpio-N: First Drive Review
6 Sept 2022
Maruti Suzuki Dzire 2024 sedan has secured five-star safety rating at the Global NCAP crash tests. This is the highest safety rating achieved by any Maruti car at any crash tests globally. Maruti will launch the new Dzire in India on November 11.
Maruti Suzuki Dzire gets 5-star safety rating at Global NCAP: Safest Maruti car ever
8 Nov 2024
Mahindra Scorpio-N SUV, which was launched earlier this year in India, has secured five-star rating at the Global NCAP crash test this week.
Watch: Mahindra Scorpio-N scores perfect five at Global NCAP crash test
13 Dec 2022
Maruti Suzuki has luanched the new Dzire at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>6.79 lakh (ex-showroom, introductory) to renew rivalry with other sub-compact sedans like Honda Amaze and Hyundai Aura.
Maruti Suzuki Dzire 2024 review: Aura enhanced to Amaze sedan lovers?
12 Nov 2024
View all
 

Latest Cars in India 2026

Mahindra Scorpio N

Mahindra Scorpio N

13.69 - 25.49 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Toyota Hilux

Toyota Hilux

31.99 - 36.69 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Honda ZR-V

Honda ZR-V

47.99 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Maruti Suzuki Brezza

Maruti Suzuki Brezza

7.4 - 13.71 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Kia Syros EV

Kia Syros EV

13.5 - 20 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Popular Cars in India 2026

Mahindra BE 6

Mahindra BE 6

18.9 - 28.49 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
VinFast VF7

VinFast VF7

21.89 - 26.79 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Tata Sierra

Tata Sierra

11.49 - 21.29 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Mahindra XEV 9S

Mahindra XEV 9S

20.65 - 30.7 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Mahindra Scorpio N

Mahindra Scorpio N

13.69 - 25.49 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Upcoming Cars in India 2026

Skoda New Slavia

Skoda New Slavia

12 - 19 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
BMW X1 LWB

BMW X1 LWB

51 - 55 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Hyundai Palisade

Hyundai Palisade

50 - 60 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Tata Avinya

Tata Avinya

30 - 60 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Kia Sportage

Kia Sportage

25 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers