In 2026 when choosing between the Mahindra Scorpio and Maruti Suzuki Baleno, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mahindra Scorpio Price starts at Rs. 13 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for S MT 7STR, Maruti Suzuki Baleno Price starts at Rs. 5.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Sigma MT. Scorpio: 2184 cc engine, 14.44 kmpl mileage. Baleno: 1197 cc engine, 22.35 to 30.61 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Scorpio vs Baleno Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Scorpio
|Baleno
|Brand
|Mahindra
|Maruti Suzuki
|Price
|₹ 13 Lakhs
|₹ 5.99 Lakhs
|Mileage
|14.44 kmpl
|22.35 to 30.61 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|2184 cc
|1197 cc
|Transmission
|Manual
|Manual, Automatic
|Cylinders
|4
|4