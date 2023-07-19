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Mahindra Scorpio vs Mahindra XUV500

In 2026 when choosing between the Mahindra Scorpio and Mahindra XUV500, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mahindra Scorpio Price starts at Rs. 13 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for S MT 7STR, Mahindra XUV500 Price starts at Rs. 13.15 Lakhs (last recorded price) for W5. Scorpio: 2184 cc engine, 14.44 kmpl mileage. XUV500: 2179 cc engine, 15.1 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Scorpio vs XUV500 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Scorpio Xuv500
BrandMahindraMahindra
Price₹ 13 Lakhs₹ 13.15 Lakhs
Mileage14.44 kmpl15.1 kmpl
Engine Capacity2184 cc2179 cc
TransmissionManual Manual, Automatic
Cylinders44

Filters
Scorpio
Mahindra Scorpio
S MT 7STR
₹13 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
XUV500
Mahindra XUV500
W5
₹13.15 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Mahindra Scorpio Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Infotainment System Main Menu
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Steering Wheel
Front Fog Lamp
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Specification
Engine Type
2.2 L mHawkmHawk155
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
300 Nm @ 1600-2800 rpm360 Nm @ 1750 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 6 GearsManual - 6 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
14.44 kmpl15.1
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
130 bhp @ 3750 rpm153 bhp @ 3750 rpm
Drivetrain
RWDFWD
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS 6
Engine
2184 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC, Liquid Cooled2179 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
Diesel-
Minimum Turning Radius
5.4 metres5.6
Rear Brake Type
DrumDisc
Spare Wheel
SteelSteel
Front Tyres
235 / 65 R17235 / 65 R17
Wheels
Steel RimsSteel Rims
Steering Type
Power assisted (Hydraulic)Power assisted (Hydraulic)
Front Brake Type
DiscVentilated Disc
Rear Suspension
Mulit-link Coil Spring Suspension with Anti-Roll BarMulti-link type with anti-roll bar
Front Suspension
Double Wish-bone Type, Independent Front Coil SpringMcPherson type with anti-roll bar
Rear Tyres
235 / 65 R17235 / 65 R17
No of Seating Rows
3 Rows3
Seating Capacity
7 Person7
Doors
5 Doors5
Fuel Tank Capacity
60 litres70
Length
4456 mm4585
Wheelbase
2680 mm2700
Height
1995 mm1785
Width
1820 mm1890
Features
Steering Adjustment
TiltTilt
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Heater
YesYes
Cruise Control
NoNo
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with GuidanceNo
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoNo
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-DriverCo-Driver Only
Air Conditioner
ManualYes (Manual)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyManual - Internal Only
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Fan speed controlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Blower with Vents Behind Front ArmrestBlower, Vents on Pillars
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsElectronic 2 Trips
Tachometer
AnalogueAnalogue
Shift Indicator
NoYes
Gear Indicator
YesYes
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - DigitalAnalogue - Digital
Average Speed
NoYes
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
NoYes
Central Locking
With KeyRemote
Rub - Strips
NoNo
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
No-
Roof Mounted Antenna
YesYes
Body-Coloured Bumpers
No-
Body Kit
Cladding - Black/GreyNo
Sunroof / Moonroof
NoNo
Power Windows
Front & RearFront & Rear
Adjustable ORVM
Externally AdjustableElectrically Adjustable
Rain-sensing Wipers
NoNo
Exterior Door Handles
BlackBody Coloured
Interior Door Handles
PaintedBlack
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
BlackBody Coloured
Scuff Plates
No-
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Rear Defogger
NoYes
Boot-lid Opener
InternalElectric Tailgate Release
Side Window Blinds
NoNo
Driver Armrest Storage
NoYes
Sunglass Holder
NoNo
Third Row Cup Holders
NoYes
Cooled Glove Box
No-
Cornering Headlights
NoNo
Cabin Lamps
Front and RearFront and Rear
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
NoNo
Rear Reading Lamp
YesYes
Ambient Interior Lighting
NoNo
Automatic Head Lamps
NoNo
Headlights
HalogenHalogen Projector
Tail Lights
LEDHalogen
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Daytime Running Lights
NoNo
Fog Lights
No-
Follow me home headlamps
NoYes
Puddle Lamps
NoNo
Warranty (Years)
23
Warranty (Kilometres)
75000 km100000
AM/FM Radio
NoYes
Steering mounted controls
NoNo
Wireless Charger
NoNo
Smart Connectivity
NoAndroid Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)
iPod Compatibility
NoYes
Bluetooth Compatibility
NoPhone & Audio Streaming
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
NoYes
GPS Navigation System
NoNo
Touch Screen Size
No-
USB Compatibility
NoYes
Voice Command
NoNo
Remote AC On/Off Via app
NoNo
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
NoNo
Check Vehicle Status Via App
NoNo
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
NoNo
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
NoNo
Geo-Fence
NoNo
Emergency Call
NoNo
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Differential Lock
No-
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
NoNo
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
NoNo
Hill Hold Control
NoNo
Hill Descent Control
NoNo
Four-Wheel-Drive
NoNo
Ride Height Adjustment
No-
Brake Assist (BA)
NoNo
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
NoYes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
No-
Blind Spot Detection
No-
Airbags
2 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger)2 Airbags (Driver, Passenger)
High-beam Assist
No-
ADAS
No-
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
No-
Child Seat Anchor Points
NoNo
Puncture Repair Kit
No-
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
NCAP Rating
Not TestedNot Tested
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down)2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Split Third Row Seat
No50:50 split
Seat Upholstery
VinylFabric
Driver Armrest
NoYes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
NoNo
3rd Row Seats Type
Jump SeatsBench
Rear Armrest
NoYes
Driver Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)
Split Rear Seat
No60:40 split
Ventilated Seats
No-
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
NoNo
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Folding Rear Seat
FlatFull
Ventilated Seat Type
No-
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear
Front Seatback Pockets
YesYes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
15,75,52916,92,101
Ex-Showroom Price
12,99,70014,22,850
RTO
1,93,7571,82,686
Insurance
81,57266,658
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500600
Other Charges
00
EMI
33,86435,954

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