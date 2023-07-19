In 2026 when choosing between the Mahindra Scorpio and Mahindra XUV500, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mahindra Scorpio Price starts at Rs. 13 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for S MT 7STR, Mahindra XUV500 Price starts at Rs. 13.15 Lakhs (last recorded price) for W5. Scorpio: 2184 cc engine, 14.44 kmpl mileage. XUV500: 2179 cc engine, 15.1 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Scorpio vs XUV500 Comparison