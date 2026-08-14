In 2026 when choosing between the Mahindra Scorpio and Mahindra XUV300 Turbo Sport, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mahindra Scorpio Price starts at Rs. 13 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for S MT 7STR, Mahindra XUV300 Turbo Sport Price starts at Rs. 9.31 Lakhs (last recorded price) for W4. Scorpio: 2184 cc engine, 14.44 kmpl mileage. XUV300 Turbo Sport: 1197 cc engine, 18.2 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Scorpio vs XUV300 Turbo Sport Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Scorpio
|Xuv300 turbo sport
|Brand
|Mahindra
|Mahindra
|Price
|₹ 13 Lakhs
|₹ 9.31 Lakhs
|Mileage
|14.44 kmpl
|18.2 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|2184 cc
|1197 cc
|Transmission
|Manual
|Manual
|Cylinders
|4
|3