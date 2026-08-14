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Mahindra Scorpio vs Mahindra XUV 3XO

In 2026 when choosing between the Mahindra Scorpio and Mahindra XUV 3XO, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mahindra Scorpio Price starts at Rs. 13 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for S MT 7STR, Mahindra XUV 3XO Price starts at Rs. 7.54 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for MX1. Scorpio: 2184 cc engine, 14.44 kmpl mileage. XUV 3XO: 1197 cc engine, 18.06 to 21.2 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Scorpio vs XUV 3XO Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Scorpio Xuv 3xo
BrandMahindraMahindra
Price₹ 13 Lakhs₹ 7.54 Lakhs
Mileage14.44 kmpl18.06 to 21.2 kmpl
Engine Capacity2184 cc1197 cc
TransmissionManual Manual, Automatic
Cylinders43

Filters
Scorpio
Mahindra Scorpio
S MT 7STR
₹13 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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XUV 3XO
Mahindra XUV 3XO
MX1
₹7.54 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Mahindra Scorpio Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Wheel
Ac Controls
Side Mirror Body
Front Right Side
Headlight
Front Air Vents
Front Left Side
Infotainment System Main Menu
Grille
Steering Wheel
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Specification
Engine Type
2.2 L mHawkmStallion Turbo Charged Multipoint Fuel Injection (TCMPFi) engine
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
300 Nm @ 1600-2800 rpm200 Nm @ 1500 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 6 GearsManual - 6 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
14.44 kmpl18.89 kmpl
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
130 bhp @ 3750 rpm110 bhp @ 5000 rpm
Drivetrain
RWDFWD
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS6 Phase 2
Engine
2184 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC, Liquid Cooled1197 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
DieselPetrol
Minimum Turning Radius
5.4 metres5.3 metres
Rear Brake Type
DrumDisc
Spare Wheel
SteelSteel
Front Tyres
235 / 65 R17205 / 65 R16
Wheels
Steel RimsSteel Rims
Steering Type
Power assisted (Hydraulic)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
DiscDisc
Rear Suspension
Mulit-link Coil Spring Suspension with Anti-Roll BarTwist Beam Suspension with Coil Spring
Front Suspension
Double Wish-bone Type, Independent Front Coil SpringMcPherson Strut with Anti-roll Bar
Rear Tyres
235 / 65 R17205 / 65 R16
No of Seating Rows
3 Rows2 Rows
Seating Capacity
7 Person5 Person
Doors
5 Doors5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
60 litres42 litres
Length
4456 mm3990 mm
Wheelbase
2680 mm2600 mm
Height
1995 mm1647 mm
Width
1820 mm1821 mm
Features
Steering Adjustment
TiltTilt
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Heater
YesYes
Cruise Control
NoNo
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with GuidanceNo
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoNo
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-DriverCo-Driver
Air Conditioner
ManualManual
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyManual - Internal Only
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Fan speed controlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Blower with Vents Behind Front ArmrestBlower, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed Control
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsElectronic 2 Trips
Tachometer
AnalogueDigital
Shift Indicator
NoNo
Gear Indicator
YesYes
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - DigitalAnalogue - Digital
Average Speed
NoYes
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
NoYes
Central Locking
With KeyWith Key
Rub - Strips
NoNo
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
NoNo
Roof Mounted Antenna
YesYes
Body-Coloured Bumpers
NoYes
Body Kit
Cladding - Black/GreyCladding - Black/Grey
Sunroof / Moonroof
NoNo
Power Windows
Front & RearFront & Rear
Adjustable ORVM
Externally AdjustableElectrically Adjustable
Rain-sensing Wipers
NoNo
Exterior Door Handles
BlackBody Coloured
Interior Door Handles
PaintedBlack
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Black-
Scuff Plates
NoNo
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Rear Defogger
NoNo
Boot-lid Opener
InternalKey
Side Window Blinds
NoNo
Driver Armrest Storage
NoYes
Sunglass Holder
NoNo
Third Row Cup Holders
No-
Cooled Glove Box
NoNo
Cornering Headlights
NoNo
Cabin Lamps
Front and RearFront and Rear
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
NoNo
Rear Reading Lamp
YesYes
Ambient Interior Lighting
NoNo
Automatic Head Lamps
NoNo
Headlights
HalogenHalogen Projector
Tail Lights
LEDLED
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Daytime Running Lights
NoNo
Fog Lights
NoNo
Follow me home headlamps
NoNo
Puddle Lamps
NoNo
Warranty (Years)
23
Warranty (Kilometres)
75000 kmUnlimited
AM/FM Radio
NoNo
Steering mounted controls
NoNo
Wireless Charger
NoNo
Smart Connectivity
NoAndroid Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)
iPod Compatibility
NoYes
Bluetooth Compatibility
NoNo
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
NoNo
GPS Navigation System
NoNo
Touch Screen Size
No-
USB Compatibility
NoYes
Voice Command
NoNo
Remote AC On/Off Via app
NoNo
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
NoNo
Check Vehicle Status Via App
NoNo
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
NoNo
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
NoNo
Geo-Fence
NoNo
Emergency Call
NoNo
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Differential Lock
NoNo
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
NoYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
NoYes
Hill Hold Control
No-
Hill Descent Control
NoNo
Four-Wheel-Drive
No-
Ride Height Adjustment
No-
Brake Assist (BA)
NoYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
NoYes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
NoNo
Blind Spot Detection
NoNo
Airbags
2 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger)6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
High-beam Assist
NoNo
ADAS
No-
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
NoNo
Child Seat Anchor Points
NoYes
Puncture Repair Kit
NoNo
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
NCAP Rating
Not Tested5 Star (Bharat NCAP)
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down)2 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down)
Split Third Row Seat
No-
Seat Upholstery
VinylFabric
Driver Armrest
NoYes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
NoNo
3rd Row Seats Type
Jump Seats-
Rear Armrest
NoNo
Driver Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)
Split Rear Seat
No60:40 split
Ventilated Seats
NoNo
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
NoNo
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Folding Rear Seat
FlatFlat
Ventilated Seat Type
NoNo
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear
Front Seatback Pockets
YesYes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
15,75,5298,28,835
Ex-Showroom Price
12,99,7007,54,000
RTO
1,93,75761,780
Insurance
81,57212,555
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
33,86417,814
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Loaded with featuresExtensive updates to appearanceUpmarket cabin

Cons

Boot space is still limitedFront design may not appeal to all

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