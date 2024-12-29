In 2026 when choosing between the Mahindra Marazzo and Volkswagen Vento, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mahindra Marazzo Price starts at Rs. 14.06 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for M2 8 STR, Volkswagen Vento Price starts at Rs. 10 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Comfortline 1.0L TSI. Marazzo: 1497 cc engine, 17.3 kmpl mileage. Vento: 999 cc engine, 16.3 to 17.6 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Marazzo vs Vento Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Marazzo
|Vento
|Brand
|Mahindra
|Volkswagen
|Price
|₹ 14.06 Lakhs
|₹ 10 Lakhs
|Mileage
|17.3 kmpl
|16.3 to 17.6 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1497 cc
|999 cc
|Transmission
|Manual
|Manual, Automatic
|Cylinders
|4
|3